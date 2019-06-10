Log in
Tableau Software : Salesforce to Buy Analytics Platform Tableau

06/10/2019 | 08:11am EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Salesforce.com Inc. agreed to buy data analytics platform Tableau Software Inc. in an all-stock transaction that it said would help its customers better use and analyze data.

The San Francisco business-software company said Monday that the deal has an enterprise value of $15.7 billion. Tableau's Class A and B shareholders would receive 1.103 shares of Salesforce's common shares for each share they own.

Tableau would keep its headquarters in Seattle and continue to operate independently under its own name. It will continue to be led by Chief Executive Adam Selipsky and the current leadership team, the companies said.

The transaction is expected to add $350 million to $400 million in revenue in the fiscal year 2020. The company now expects sales between $16.45 billion and $16.65 billion for the year.

The deal is expected to be completed in the third quarter.

Salesforce said it would combine Tableau's capabilities with Salesforce Einstein, its artificial intelligence-powered platform, which would help provide services at every touchpoint of sales, marketing, service and commerce for customers.

Tableau's software allows companies to build databases, spreadsheets, graphs and maps to understand their data.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

