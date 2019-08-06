Tableau Software : Singapore National Day Parade Leverages Tableau to Uncover Data-Driven Insights and Enhance 2019 Celebration

SINGAPORE - 06 AUGUST 2019 - Tableau Software, the leading analytics platform, has collaborated with the National Day Parade 2019 Executive Committee in the creation of a customised Tableau dashboard to visualise the parade's unique requirements and help the organising committee better see and understand their data. Through this collaboration, the NDP Command and Control Group has leveraged data-driven insights from Tableau's analytics platform to optimise operations, and deliver a seamless experience for participants and spectators this year.

A live monitoring dashboard, which consolidates data from multiple and disparate sources, has provided the Command and Control Group with a full picture of the parade activities at any given time. The dashboard tracks data relating to security, safety, first-aid and crowd management, among others. With complete oversight of these areas, organisers are better equipped to manage and coordinate operations, allowing them to minimise programme delays and respond to incidents more effectively.

The dashboard has already been leveraged to improve ancillary events taking place in the lead up to the NDP celebration. This includes, for example, tracking and managing the transportation of students attending the National Education (NE) rehearsal show. To streamline this activity, software was deployed onto buses to track their location in real-time, feeding data into the central Tableau dashboard at the control and command center. This allowed teams to estimate arrival timings of buses and translated into a better experience for thousands of teachers and students attending the NE shows.

'Data is the bedrock of Singapore's Smart Nation vision and the NDP organising committee recognises the benefits of improving citizens' experience at one of the largest scale public events. With Tableau's easy-to-use, end-to-end analytics platform, the control and command team will have access to powerful visual insights at all times, making it easy to make data-driven decisions about different aspects of the event,' said Leslie Ong, Country Manager, Southeast Asia, Tableau. 'We are proud to play a part in the success of this landmark celebration that Singaporeans hold so close to their hearts.'

In addition to working with the NDP organising committee, Tableau has established strategic partnerships to bring rich and intuitive analytics to the public sector. This includes the annual Public Sector Day, a conference that promotes best practices in data analytics and draws hundreds of public officers. Supporting Singapore's Smart Nation Initiatives, Tableau also offers training courses for students through its Tableau Academic Program, to fuel the next generation of data workers and ensure they are equipped to meet the demands of an increasingly data-driven economy.

About Tableau

Tableau helps people see and understand data. Tableau's self-service analytics platform empowers people of any skill level to work with data. From individuals and non-profits to government agencies and the Fortune 500, tens of thousands of customers around the world use Tableau to get rapid insights and make impactful, data-driven decisions. See how Tableau can help you by downloading the free trial at www.Tableau.com/trial.