Tableau Software : Specialized learning at TC19 for healthcare, education, public sector, and other industries

Across dozens of fields like financial services, education, government, healthcare, among others, it's likely that your company asks you to be relatively specialized in your role. Since workplaces are traditionally siloed, a few commonalities-and avenues for closer collaboration-across departments are shared processes and resources like software. Regardless of whether you're an analyst, marketing manager, accountant, salesperson, or in another role, learning and improving your proficiency with shared software like Tableau can be make or break for successful partnerships with peers in your own company. It can also be the linchpin to your personal success.

Staying current with industry trends, learning useful skills, and being on top of your game no matter what field you work in are factors to being professionally successful. We consider these individual and organizational factors when we develop Tableau learning materials, hands-on trainings, workshops, and content for our annual customer conference, Tableau Conference (TC). We've made your success a priority and focused on better serving Tableau users in the public sector, healthcare, and other industries and lines of business at TC19. We have sessions, meetups, and other events just for you.

This post is organized by industry, or 'Category' label for the TC19 Session Catalog, so jump to the section labeled with the field in which you work to discover sessions most relevant to you-and hear directly from your peers.

We've reached out to Tableau Community members across different industries and roles to find out how attending Tableau Conference (TC) is valuable, educational, and inspiring to them. These industry peers share their aha moments, major takeaways, special connections, and solutions learned at Tableau Conference. You can also attend and discover innovative solutions to apply at your own organization-which is one of many compelling reasons you can use to help you make the case to attend TC19 from November 12 - 15, 2019. Take the industry-relevant sessions and advice found here and add it to the justification letter we've created for you to make the case for attending with your manager.