Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tableau Software Inc    DATA

TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC

(DATA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tableau Software : Take your mobile dashboards to the next level with these new features

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 01:23pm EDT

Automatic Dashboard Phone Layouts enable authors to create and customize phone layouts for new and existing dashboards. With this feature, a phone layout will automatically be added to a new dashboard, and will arrange the dashboard contents algorithmically in a phone-friendly manner. The automatic algorithm follows a z-reading pattern, a visual design practice that allows users to view and process information effectively. Following this pattern, the algorithm stacks content from default layout left to right, top to bottom, vertically on the phone.

In Tableau version 10.0, we launched device designer that enabled authors to create dashboards for different device types. However, while it was a foundational block to create device layouts, we received feedback that it still takes a lot of time and effort to create phone dashboards. In response, we delivered Automatic Dashboard Phone Layouts in Tableau version 2019.1 that provide a great starting point for authors to create and customize mobile content.

Let's say you want to create a new dashboard for your sales force. You know that some of the sales reps use their phones to access this dashboard when they're in the field. With this feature, a phone layout will be added automatically, giving you a great starting point to make a mobile-friendly version. And as you continue to build the dashboard, the automatic phone layout will update with those changes, eliminating an additional step of having to switch between layouts to update each one. Still want to tweak the automatic version? Just click 'Edit layout myself' to begin customizing the layout per your needs!

Many organizations have created great content for desktop users already. However, these visualizations are not always optimized for mobile consumption. As more users are accessing work-related content on their phones, we want to give authors an easy way to create and customize phone layouts for existing dashboards. Phone layouts are not added automatically for existing dashboards, but authors can simply click on 'Device Preview,' choose the device type (like Phone, for example), model (like iPhone X), and click 'Add Phone layout' to get started.

And if for some reason you don't want to use the automatic phone layouts, you can easily turn off the feature. Simply click on the Dashboard menu, and uncheck 'Auto-Generate Phone Layouts.' This feature is turned on by default in Tableau Desktop 19.1.

Disclaimer

Tableau Software Inc. published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 17:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
01:23pTABLEAU SOFTWARE : Take your mobile dashboards to the next level with these new ..
PU
06:25aNOW IN BETA : Vector maps, parameter actions, and new Ask Data functionality
PU
06:20aLOOKING AHEAD : Updates to Tableau Server operating system requirements
PU
03/11TABLEAU FOUNDATION : and Community Solutions Partnership to Eliminate Veteran an..
PR
02/22TABLEAU SOFTWARE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
02/22TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/20TABLEAU : to Present at the Morgan Stanley Tech, Media & Telecom Conference
PR
02/15TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Expands Data Prep Capabilities with Prep Conductor
AQ
02/15TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Releases Ask Data, A New and Intuitive Way to Analyze Data Wi..
AQ
02/13TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Expands Data Prep Capabilities with Prep Conductor
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 366 M
EBIT 2019 175 M
Net income 2019 -85,8 M
Finance 2019 1 021 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 7,26x
EV / Sales 2020 5,99x
Capitalization 10 938 M
Chart TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Tableau Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 136 $
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Selipsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Chabot Chairman
Damon Alexander Fletcher Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Patrick Hanrahan Director & Chief Scientist Officer
Andrew Beers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC5.88%10 938
ORACLE CORPORATION16.63%188 992
SAP10.25%132 537
INTUIT27.27%64 908
SERVICENOW INC34.72%43 295
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.29.25%17 877
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.