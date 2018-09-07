Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tableau Software Inc    DATA

TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC (DATA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tableau Software : Teamwork is dreamwork when working with artificial intelligence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 07:17pm CEST

Machine learning, a subset of AI, will almost certainly transform the world. Advances in the last 12 months demonstrate its potential. In early 2017, Libratus beat the best pro poker players in the world. DeepMind created AlphaGo Zero, which taught itself to become the best Go player on the planet. Then last November, AlphaGo Zero became a superhuman chess and shogi player in less than 24 hours. Not only are the algorithms getting more powerful, they're also becoming more efficient.

We're living in an exciting period for technology, but this doesn't mean that firms should dispose of their analytics teams and go all in with AI. Some have argued that that AlphaGo is actually an outlier, and corporations are getting less and less involved in groundbreaking scientific research. Other organisations are following suit. For example, Tesla is rolling back its automation plans ('Humans are underrated,' tweeted Elon Musk), YouTube is removing dangerous algorithms from its YouTube app, and even Formula 1 races are being lost because of incorrect data models.

Additionally, finding the talent to successfully run machine-learning projects is no easy feat. The best and brightest are often snapped up by the tech giants of the world before they've even graduated. Teams will have to be germinated and grown internally.

Attend any business technology conference and the agenda will be packed with AI and machine learning sessions. However, the message is likely to be more mundane than the more recent technology described above. The current recommendation is to begin with small, well-defined questions that can be tested against large datasets. This is not because the experts aren't highly talented but rather, the real-world business applications aren't up to speed with the media hype.

Disclaimer

Tableau Software Inc. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 17:16:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
07:17pTABLEAU SOFTWARE : Teamwork is dreamwork when working with artificial intelligen..
PU
09/06NEW IN TABLEAU PREP : Automatically identify data quality issues with Data Roles
PU
09/05FROM HEADLINES TO HEADWAY : Defining data ethics and its impact on data workers
PU
09/01KNOW IN DETAIL ABOUT SAAS-BASED BUSI : +26% CAGR to be Achieved by Global SaaS-b..
AQ
08/31TABLEAU SOFTWARE : How design thinking will affect today’s analysts
PU
08/30TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Microsoft and Tableau Software
AC
08/30RETAIL ANALYTICS MARKET BY TOP KEY P : IBM, Oracle, SAS Institute, Tableau Softw..
AQ
08/29TABLEAU SOFTWARE : New browsing experience with mixed content types
PU
08/27WORKING WITH EXTERNAL SERVICES IN TA : Python, R, & MATLAB
PU
08/24TABLEAU SOFTWARE : A reflection on responsibly applying AI
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06CLOUDERA : Blast Off 
09/03ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : Growing Dividends, Endless Opportunities But Li.. 
08/24Tableau's Focus On Subscription Services Pays Off 
08/24Software stocks move after big day of earnings 
08/14BLACKLINE : Strong Quarter With 32% Revenue Growth 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 980 M
EBIT 2018 -44,2 M
Net income 2018 -254 M
Finance 2018 905 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 8,64x
EV / Sales 2019 7,38x
Capitalization 9 376 M
Chart TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Tableau Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 112 $
Spread / Average Target -0,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Selipsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Chabot Chairman
Damon Fletcher Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Patrick Hanrahan Director & Chief Scientist Officer
Andrew Beers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC63.35%9 376
ORACLE CORPORATION0.91%189 941
SAP5.68%141 048
INTUIT39.35%56 872
SERVICENOW INC48.16%34 367
HEXAGON28.16%20 045
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.