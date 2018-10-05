Tableau Software : The success of your business depends on the relationship between IT and Finance

It's likely that your finance team uses systems, company hardware, and public cloud providers that all rely on your IT department. While complex, you rely on this infrastructure and technology stack to run daily operations, which makes close collaboration with IT essential to ensure processes are efficient, secure, and scalable.

Changes that seem only finance-related, like updates to the existing ERP revenue-module, can have downstream effects on order processing or customer-billing systems. By involving IT in these decisions, finance leaders can identify cross-system dependencies and develop a project plan to seamlessly implement updates. Or, if your team wants a new technology to improve a certain function like shortening close periods, IT can suggest a process change or how to use existing software.

IT can empower and support your finance team during critical times like period-end and planning cycles. But, the partnership can be much more valuable, if you connect beyond the corporate reporting cadence. IT teams are at the forefront of tech advancements and should be your in-house experts on applying new technologies like artificial intelligence or machine learning. A close partnership gives IT the ability to discover and implement systems that are uniquely suited to address finance's needs, helping your team spend less time updating tedious reports and more time uncovering insights that generate success.