TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC (DATA)
Tableau Software : The success of your business depends on the relationship between IT and Finance

10/05/2018 | 08:43pm CEST

It's likely that your finance team uses systems, company hardware, and public cloud providers that all rely on your IT department. While complex, you rely on this infrastructure and technology stack to run daily operations, which makes close collaboration with IT essential to ensure processes are efficient, secure, and scalable.

Changes that seem only finance-related, like updates to the existing ERP revenue-module, can have downstream effects on order processing or customer-billing systems. By involving IT in these decisions, finance leaders can identify cross-system dependencies and develop a project plan to seamlessly implement updates. Or, if your team wants a new technology to improve a certain function like shortening close periods, IT can suggest a process change or how to use existing software.

IT can empower and support your finance team during critical times like period-end and planning cycles. But, the partnership can be much more valuable, if you connect beyond the corporate reporting cadence. IT teams are at the forefront of tech advancements and should be your in-house experts on applying new technologies like artificial intelligence or machine learning. A close partnership gives IT the ability to discover and implement systems that are uniquely suited to address finance's needs, helping your team spend less time updating tedious reports and more time uncovering insights that generate success.

Disclaimer

Tableau Software Inc. published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 18:42:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 980 M
EBIT 2018 -44,1 M
Net income 2018 -254 M
Finance 2018 927 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 8,02x
EV / Sales 2019 6,85x
Capitalization 8 787 M
Chart TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Tableau Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Selipsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Chabot Chairman
Damon Fletcher Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Patrick Hanrahan Director & Chief Scientist Officer
Andrew Beers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC53.09%8 787
ORACLE CORPORATION4.63%187 424
SAP13.52%149 894
INTUIT42.39%58 116
SERVICENOW INC43.75%33 346
HEXAGON27.96%20 068
