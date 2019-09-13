Tableau Software : These companies used Tableau + Snowflake for flexibility and scale, a winning combination

Luke Stapleton, the analytical platform manager at nib group, did not want to undertake a big DevOps project when planning the insurance company's cloud analytics journey. The team chose Snowflake as its cloud data warehouse because it proved to have everything the company needed out-of-the-box. It easily complimented the company's existing cloud infrastructure, quickly processed its significantly large volumes of data, and flexibly scaled up and out depending on the needs of the business.

Another important factor when choosing Snowflake was the ability to support nib group's Tableau deployment, which had significantly expanded across the organization through organic growth to become the group-wide data visualization platform of choice. By live querying Snowflake, the team could quickly calculate KPIs in Tableau for metrics across claims, sales, policies and customer behavior. Per Luke, 'If we didn't have Tableau and Snowflake, it would be very difficult to manage the data volumes that we have. Tableau works very well live querying Snowflake to support concurrent Tableau usage.'