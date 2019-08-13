Tableau Software : Top 10 reasons to attend—and return to—Tableau Conference

With less than 100 days until Tableau Conference (TC19), there isn't much time left to take advantage of investing in yourself-to learn more than you thought you could possibly learn, to hear from and collaborate with data experts, and to cultivate your data community.

Tableau Conference gathers 20,000 members of the best and brightest members of the Tableau Community-which includes you-in iconic Las Vegas from November 12-15, 2019. Over four, inspirational, high-energy days of sessions, keynotes, meetups, breakouts, trainings, social events, and more, you have unparalleled learning opportunities to stretch and sharpen your own data skills.

Don't believe us? We sat down with data experts and conference attendees, Tableau Zen Master, Simon Beaumont, and Christina Gorga, to discuss the 10 best reasons for going to Tableau Conference in a webinar. If you missed the webinar, it's not too late to watch and hear from them directly about how you will leave TC19 more inspired, motivated, and connected-which bring Simon back to conference again and again.

Before we dive into the list, we want to remind you that your last chance to save $200 ends August 16 so save your seat today.