Tableau Software : Understanding how Tableau calculation types work together

Row-level calculations are calculated for each data set row. Let's consider the data set below:

Now let's add the following calculation to compute the revenue:

We're asking Tableau to add a column-a field-that is going to be calculated by using other fields from the same row. In Excel, it would be like adding a column for a calculation that is computed horizontally, as you can see with the below blue arrows:

To visualize your data at the correct level of detail, Tableau has to aggregate the data. The Level of Detail of your visualization (VizLOD) is the level represented by the marks on your Tableau canvas, defined by the dimensions that you are using to visualize your data. So if your marks are bars that represent months, then the level of detail at which Tableau has to aggregate the data is the month. Using our previous example, if we want to visualize Revenue at the month level, we can add this calculation:

This means that Tableau is going to use four rows from our data set to draw each bar. In Excel, it would be like summing a column-doing a vertical calculation as you can see with the blue arrows below:

Table Calculations are calculated after the aggregation. You may use a Table Calculation to aggregate further, like to a running sum, or you may want to compare the aggregated values by computing a rank. Let's say that we would like the Revenue running sum. Our formula will be:

To process this calculation, Tableau will compute it in three steps:

First the record level calculation: [Revenue] Then the aggregation calculation: Sum([Revenue]) And the table Calculation: Running_SUM(SUM([Revenue]))

It could be illustrated as follows:

An important thing to keep in mind when using Table Calculations is that each mark can only use aggregated values that are present on your visualizations. So to get the running sum for May (which is 7,176) we have to have Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr and May in our visualization.

Level of Detail (LOD) expressions are needed when an aggregation calculation (SUM, MIN, MAX, AVG, etc.) has to be computed at a different level of detail than the Viz level of aggregation (VizLOD). If we use the LOD expression diagram made by Meredith Dicks and Alan Eldridge and we add on top of it our four calculation types, we get this diagram:

So we saw that the different calculation types are computed in a certain order, and now we can see that they are also computed at a different level of detail.