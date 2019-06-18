Tableau Software : Welcomes More than 2,000 Customers and Partners to Berlin for Sold-Out European Conference

BERLIN - June 18, 2019 - Tableau Software (NYSE: DATA), the leading analytics platform, kicks-off its 8th annual European customer conference in Berlin today. During the sold-out event, attendees will learn Tableau best-practices from more than 20 customer speakers representing brands like BMW, JLL, Lloyds Bank and Deloitte Germany, hear more about Tableau's product roadmap including a first look at upcoming features like Explain Data, and access more than 140 hours of hands-on product training. A full schedule of events can be found here.

Attendees will experience a can't-miss keynote address by James Eiloart, Senior-Vice President, EMEA alongside Adam Selipsky, President and CEO of Tableau who will unveil Tableau Blueprint, a step-by-step guide to support customers as they deploy and scale Tableau and work towards establishing a Data Culture of their own. Blueprint provides best practices and guidance to help customers build analytics proficiency, agility and community. For more information, please visit: https://www.tableau.com/learn/data-culture.

Tableau's Chief Product Officer, Francois Ajenstat, will also give attendees a live, on stage demo of Explain Data alongside other key features in the beta release of Tableau 2019.3. Explain Data will join Ask Data as the latest addition to a growing portfolio of 'smart' features within the Tableau platform. To help customers more quickly understand the 'Why?' behind their data, Explain Data is a new, AI-powered capability that automatically uncovers and provides explanations for the value of a specific data point. Learn more at https://www.tableau.com/products/coming-soon.

'Tableau Conference Europe is especially exciting this year as it really brings the diversity and enthusiasm of our community together in one place to celebrate the power of data - and it's sold out!' said James Eiloart, SVP Tableau EMEA. 'TCE celebrates the common understanding that, no matter the industry or geography - from Cape Town to Dubai - there is excitement over what can be achieved when data is truly harnessed.'

Finally, the international crowd pleaser, Iron Viz Competition, will delight attendees as contestants from Poland, the Netherlands and Germany battle it out live on stage to create compelling data stories using Eurovision Song Contest data.

For more information and to download the official conference app, visit https://tc-europe19.tableau.com/.

