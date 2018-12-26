Tableau Software : What a year—explore the top vizzes & authors of 2018 in our #VizInReview

This year, Tableau Public released the Inspiration feature that allows you to link to the author or viz that inspired your work. Whether it was their technique, design, or data that inspired you, you're now able to attribute it to the author. Since launch, this feature has been used 452 times and we can only imagine how this number will grow in 2019! Looking back at the year, Andy Kriebel, Luke Stanke, Ann Jackson, Rody Zakovich, and Kirill Eremenko have been the most frequently linked authors. Their work is truly inspiring so make sure to give them a follow-and who knows, maybe they will spark some inspiration for you too!