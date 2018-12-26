Log in
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC    DATA

TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC (DATA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tableau Software : What a year—explore the top vizzes & authors of 2018 in our #VizInReview

12/26/2018 | 09:50pm CET

This year, Tableau Public released the Inspiration feature that allows you to link to the author or viz that inspired your work. Whether it was their technique, design, or data that inspired you, you're now able to attribute it to the author. Since launch, this feature has been used 452 times and we can only imagine how this number will grow in 2019! Looking back at the year, Andy Kriebel, Luke Stanke, Ann Jackson, Rody Zakovich, and Kirill Eremenko have been the most frequently linked authors. Their work is truly inspiring so make sure to give them a follow-and who knows, maybe they will spark some inspiration for you too!

Disclaimer

Tableau Software Inc. published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 20:49:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 979 M
EBIT 2018 -51,6 M
Net income 2018 -277 M
Finance 2018 922 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 8,65x
EV / Sales 2019 6,12x
Capitalization 9 383 M
Chart TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Tableau Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 125 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Selipsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Chabot Chairman
Damon Alexander Fletcher Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Patrick Hanrahan Director & Chief Scientist Officer
Andrew Beers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC59.34%9 383
ORACLE CORPORATION-9.71%166 700
SAP-7.52%121 177
INTUIT15.83%48 219
SERVICENOW INC21.88%29 047
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.9.77%12 847
