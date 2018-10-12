Log in
Tableau Software : What you need to know before Tableau Conference 2018

10/12/2018 | 06:48pm CEST

What to pack: You'll see all types of clothing at TC. Wear what makes you comfortable (literally). You'll be walking a lot, so this includes comfortable shoes. And there's no better place to rock your favorite Tableau t-shirt. New Orleans can be humid in the fall, but convention centers are notoriously chilly, so bring options for layering in potentially wet weather. Other necessities include a small bag, something for note-taking (we recommend pen and paper to give your shoulders a break), a backup charger for electronics, and a refillable water bottle. Pro tip: Laptops are provided in hands-on trainings unless otherwise specified.

Want to snag a new Tableau tee or a souvenir for future data rockstars? Swing by the Tableau Store in Data Village to pick up the latest Tableau gear.

Tableau Doctor appointments: Data ailments got you down? Schedule a 45-minute Tableau Doctor appointment in the TC18 mobile app to meet one-on-one with a Tableau expert. If you just need a quick fix, you can also visit the Tableau Doctor Walk-In Clinic or stop by the Minute Clinic in Data Village when it's convenient for your schedule.

Learning beyond sessions: Stop by Tableau Labs in Data Village to learn about the latest features from the Tableau developers that built them. And find out how you can influence the future of Tableau products with your feedback. Spend your spare time in Data Village to meet with sponsors or learn about training options at TC and beyond from the Tableau Customer Solutions team.

Disclaimer

Tableau Software Inc. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 16:47:09 UTC
