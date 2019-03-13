Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tableau Software Inc    DATA

TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC

(DATA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tableau Software : Why is NLP so hot? Deriving value from data through natural language

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 04:54pm EDT

When facing strategic obstacles that can hinder innovation and muddy the decision-making process, such as organizational silos, Deloitte found that businesses with leaders who embody the characteristics of the Industry 4.0 persona 'the Data-Driven Decisive' are overcoming these roadblocks through a methodical, data-driven approach and are often bolder in their decisions.

In order to effectively apply data throughout an organization, companies need to provide employees with a base-level understanding of the importance and role of data within their business. And, looking at the overwhelming demand to be met here, the challenge needs to be approached from both ends through education and tools.

Teaching employees how they can use data and which questions to ask will go some distance to establishing a group of data-capable individuals within the workforce. Giving them the effective media through which they can consume data exponentially increases the number of people that can 'read' data (manipulate, analyze, and visualize it) in a way that allows them to make better decisions.

The aim is not to convert everyone into a data scientist. Data specialists will still be needed to do more forward-looking number crunching, and both groups might yield different solutions. Natural language processing as used in Tableau's Ask Data solution mainly aims to lower the bar for all the non-data experts to use data to improve the results of their day-to-day jobs.

Disclaimer

Tableau Software Inc. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 20:53:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
03/12TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Take your mobile dashboards to the next level with these new ..
PU
03/12NOW IN BETA : Vector maps, parameter actions, and new Ask Data functionality
PU
03/12LOOKING AHEAD : Updates to Tableau Server operating system requirements
PU
03/11TABLEAU FOUNDATION : and Community Solutions Partnership to Eliminate Veteran an..
PR
02/22TABLEAU SOFTWARE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
02/22TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/20TABLEAU : to Present at the Morgan Stanley Tech, Media & Telecom Conference
PR
02/15TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Expands Data Prep Capabilities with Prep Conductor
AQ
02/15TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Releases Ask Data, A New and Intuitive Way to Analyze Data Wi..
AQ
02/13TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Expands Data Prep Capabilities with Prep Conductor
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 366 M
EBIT 2019 175 M
Net income 2019 -85,8 M
Finance 2019 1 021 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 7,35x
EV / Sales 2020 6,07x
Capitalization 11 062 M
Chart TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Tableau Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 136 $
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Selipsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Chabot Chairman
Damon Alexander Fletcher Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Patrick Hanrahan Director & Chief Scientist Officer
Andrew Beers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC7.08%11 062
ORACLE CORPORATION16.94%189 495
SAP9.97%132 533
INTUIT27.14%64 846
SERVICENOW INC34.07%43 087
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.28.44%17 813
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.