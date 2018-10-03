Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tableau Software Inc    DATA

TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC (DATA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tableau Software : You can now choose multiple table storage for extracts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 09:08pm CEST

Single table storage (the default storage type) and multiple table storage each have better file size and performance characteristics in different scenarios, so we allow you to choose.

The storage type affects file size because certain types of joins cause data storage redundancy. Previously, Tableau stored the result of the join, so it would store all the redundant data, often resulting in large extract files. If the number of rows after your join is larger than the sum of the rows in your input tables, then your data source is a great candidate for multiple table storage. Joins that are likely to cause data storage redundancy include joins between fact tables and entitlement tables in some row-level security scenarios.

In addition to file size differences, multiple table storage and single table storage can affect extract creation speed and visualization query speed. For single table storage, your source database will perform the join during extract creation. With multiple table storage, however, Tableau Desktop will perform the join inside Tableau's data engine during visualization query time. So, multiple table storage extracts may initially be created faster because they only require copying the individual tables, without requiring a join. On the other hand, multiple table storage extracts might be slower during query time because of the join required at that time.

These performance differences are more noticeable with large amounts of data. If you are working with a large data set, you'll want to experiment with both techniques to determine which gives you the best performance and size benefits.

If you can't decide which to use, stick with the default, single table storage, because multiple table storage has some functional limitations-including no incremental refresh and no extract filters. We plan to address these limitations in future releases.

Disclaimer

Tableau Software Inc. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 19:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
09:08pTABLEAU SOFTWARE : You can now choose multiple table storage for extracts
PU
04:09pKNOWLEDGE IS POWER : Tableau Software shares Middle East prospects for BI
AQ
10/01TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Build trust to unlock the potential of smart analytics
PU
09/28TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/27TABLEAU SOFTWARE : What I learned from recreating the Financial Times’ Vis..
PU
09/27TABLEAU SOFTWARE : and AVADO partner to address UK’s data literacy skills ..
PU
09/25TABLEAU SOFTWARE : USDA enabling data-driven decision making with Tableau
PU
09/25HIGH PREDICTION TO GROW THE BUSINESS : The key players in the global business an..
AQ
09/20TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Three common machine learning misconceptions
PU
09/19DATA LITERACY  : A critical  skill for the 21st century
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/13Bull And Bear Markets Within S&P 500 - Cramer's Mad Money (9/12/18) 
09/06CLOUDERA : Blast Off 
09/03ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : Growing Dividends, Endless Opportunities But Li.. 
08/24Tableau's Focus On Subscription Services Pays Off 
08/24Software stocks move after big day of earnings 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 980 M
EBIT 2018 -44,1 M
Net income 2018 -254 M
Finance 2018 927 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 8,11x
EV / Sales 2019 6,93x
Capitalization 8 874 M
Chart TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Tableau Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Selipsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Chabot Chairman
Damon Fletcher Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Patrick Hanrahan Director & Chief Scientist Officer
Andrew Beers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC54.61%8 874
ORACLE CORPORATION6.24%190 303
SAP14.16%150 959
INTUIT44.26%58 879
SERVICENOW INC47.94%34 317
HEXAGON28.45%20 242
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.