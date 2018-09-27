Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tableau Software Inc    DATA

TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC (DATA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tableau Software : and AVADO partner to address UK’s data literacy skills gap

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 01:56am CEST

LONDON - 27 September 2018 - Tableau, the leading software analytics platform, is partnering with digital transformation and leadership training specialist AVADO, to develop a new range of interactive courses designed to help organisations and individuals upskill and become more data literate. Currently being piloted by several UK companies, the Data Analytics apprenticeship, via AVADO's apprenticeship business, Arch, is the first course to launch in the UK, in partnership with Tableau.

According to a recent study by Nesta, investment in data skills could help boost UK productivity by 3 per cent, equivalent to roughly one-fifth of the UK's productivity gap with other G7 countries. A separate report by PWC found 69 per cent of employers will demand data science and analytics skills from job candidates by the year 2021.

Tableau and AVADO say the courses they have developed, which include an apprenticeship programme, an intensive course aimed at business leaders and, 'bite-sized' learning for the wider workforce, have been designed to ensure that every worker, from school-leavers to business leaders, has access to relevant training that will equip them for the demands of an increasingly data-driven economy.

The data analytics apprenticeship program will offer bespoke training on data analytics and data visualisation techniques to students studying relevant courses funded through the apprenticeship levy. Tableau will provide students with free software licenses, along with specific case-studies, practical exercises and an array of guest-speakers.

The partners aim to train over 3,000 new data analysts by 2020 through the apprenticeship programme.

Mark O'Donoghue, CEO at Avado said: 'The future competitiveness of UK PLC will increasingly be tied to the data literacy of its workforce. Whilst it's not practical for all employees to be data scientists, it's crucial that everyone can boast a good level of data literacy across the board. If data is the new oil, then creating a common language and enhancing understanding of how data can be best put to business benefit is a key objective for all organisations.'

He continued, 'Quality data focused apprenticeships and top-up courses provide a practical and attractive route for businesses to access new talent and reskill current employees in an increasingly data driven environment. When it came to developing training programmes to satisfy this demand, we wanted to work with a leader in the space. Partnering with Tableau made absolute sense.'

Tableau and AVADO will also collaborate on the development of a course to help business leaders and managers learn vital data literacy skills as well as opening their minds to the opportunities data presents in their organisations when they start to ask the right questions. A digital certificate will include relevant data analytics and visualisation examples from Tableau as part of a structured course delivered by AVADO through its online training platform.

AVADO says it also plans to launch a separate, dedicated programme of 'bite-sized' learning modules aimed at providing the wider workforce with specific training on data and its importance to business, including examples of data visualisation techniques from Tableau. The partners aim to reach more than 200,000 people in the first three years of this programme, which will be delivered through AVADO's Dot Native platform.

James Eiloart, SVP EMEA, Tableau Software, commented: 'It's our mission to ensure that everyone is able to see and understand the data around them. Tableau Academic Programs already have a long and proud tradition of building partnerships designed to equip the workers of tomorrow with vital skills. The courses we have developed in partnership with AVADO will enable us to enhance the data literacy of a diverse spectrum of organisations and individuals at hitherto unimaginable scale.'

For more information please visit: https://www.avadolearning.com/businesses/data-solutions

About Tableau Software
Tableau (NYSE: DATA) helps people see and understand data. Tableau helps anyone quickly analyze, visualize and share information. More than 78,000 customer accounts get rapid results with Tableau in the office and on-the-go. Hundreds of thousands of people have used Tableau Public to share data in their blogs and websites. See how Tableau can help you by downloading the free trial at www.tableau.com/trial.

Tableau Academic Programs drive efforts to promote data literacy, increase awareness, and empower the next generation of Tableau users by offering free Desktop and Tableau Prep licenses, modular training curriculum, and support for our Academic audience worldwide: www.tableau.com/academic.
Tableau and Tableau Software are trademarks of Tableau Software, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated

About AVADO
AVADO is a global leader in professional learning, focused on combating the crisis in digital skills facing businesses and their people. Created with learning designers who have developed inspiring content through an immersive, digital-first approach on an adaptable, data-driven technology platform, more than 100,000 paying users have taken AVADO's online programs.

AVADO is reinventing professional learning with its digital-first approach for leading global companies like Google. The platform allows anyone, anywhere to become professionally qualified and further their career in today's fast-moving digital world. AVADO has more than 350 staff members in offices in London, New York, Singapore, Hong Kong and Hamburg, with a global network of subject matter experts in 50+ countries. To learn more, visit www.avadolearning.com.

Disclaimer

Tableau Software Inc. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 23:55:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
01:56aTABLEAU SOFTWARE : and AVADO partner to address UK’s data literacy skills ..
PU
09/25TABLEAU SOFTWARE : USDA enabling data-driven decision making with Tableau
PU
09/25HIGH PREDICTION TO GROW THE BUSINESS : The key players in the global business an..
AQ
09/20TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Three common machine learning misconceptions
PU
09/19DATA LITERACY  : A critical  skill for the 21st century
PU
09/13TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Manage Tableau Mobile deployments with Citrix Endpoint Manage..
PU
09/11BEST OF THE TABLEAU WEB : Creating joy plots, managing server installations, and..
PU
09/10TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Redington Value onboards visual analytics vendor Tableau Soft..
AQ
09/10TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Redington Value partners with Tableau
AQ
09/07TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Teamwork is dreamwork when working with artificial intelligen..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/13Bull And Bear Markets Within S&P 500 - Cramer's Mad Money (9/12/18) 
09/06CLOUDERA : Blast Off 
09/03ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : Growing Dividends, Endless Opportunities But Li.. 
08/24Tableau's Focus On Subscription Services Pays Off 
08/24Software stocks move after big day of earnings 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 980 M
EBIT 2018 -44,1 M
Net income 2018 -254 M
Finance 2018 927 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 8,67x
EV / Sales 2019 7,42x
Capitalization 9 427 M
Chart TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Tableau Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 112 $
Spread / Average Target -1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Selipsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Chabot Chairman
Damon Fletcher Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Patrick Hanrahan Director & Chief Scientist Officer
Andrew Beers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC59.22%9 427
ORACLE CORPORATION8.38%195 913
SAP10.71%154 610
INTUIT40.68%57 415
SERVICENOW INC51.55%35 155
HEXAGON26.45%20 385
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.