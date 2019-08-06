Tableau Software : can enhance your soft skills

Are you gaining the right skills to be successful in the modern workplace? Studying sets you on a path to learning hard skills-the specific technical know-how you need to do your job well. While these skills are essential, today's employers seek more. Increasing importance is being placed on soft skills-personal attributes that enable you to interact well with other people. According to Harvard Business Review, 'the need for social and emotional skills including initiative-taking and leadership will rise sharply, by 24%, and among higher cognitive skills, creativity and complex information and problem-solving will also become significantly more important.'

As a current undergraduate student, it seems that identifying where to focus skill development is on everyone's minds-including my own. During my Tableau marketing internship, I have seen firsthand that the workplace landscape is increasingly digital. Technical skills that include data analysis and Tableau have seen a rise in demand-analytical reasoning was ranked the #3 hard skill companies need most in 2019. But we can't forget about developing our soft skills.

According to LinkedIn, 'strengthening soft skills is one of the best investments you can make. Even with AI on the rise, nothing will replace human-to-human conversation.' Creativity topped LinkedIn's list at number one, followed by persuasion and collaboration. Tableau's campus recruiter, Kari Stickel put it simply: 'We view data skills as more of a mindset than anything. Regardless of the information that you're analyzing, we see someone with this skill set as naturally curious and passionate about solving problems.'

Kari points out that natural curiosity and passion play a role in the modern and digital workplace. Your data is only as good as the questions you ask of it, so ask the right questions! In my research, I found soft skills translate across job functions and industries. In the age of data explosion, 'companies are hungry for professionals who can make smart decisions based off of [data]' (LinkedIn). Here are some ways you can use Tableau to highlight your professional strengths and soft skills: