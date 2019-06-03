Tableau and Snowflake on AWS: Introduction to the Accelerated Analytics Quick Start

Cloud-based data warehouses enable businesses to enhance performance and scale quickly, making them attractive-and often necessary-architecture for companies as they grow. As more and more organizations deploy these environments, it's not always clear exactly how IT and engineering professionals can stand up all of the necessary environments at the pace in which growing companies need, while simultaneously providing valuable business intelligence.

In partnership with Snowflake, we built the Accelerated Analytics Quick Start with Tableau and Snowflake on the AWS Cloud to solve for this by streamlining the process of deploying and configuring Tableau Server and Snowflake. We'll share with you how the Quick Start delivers on performance and scalability, saves time by eliminating manual deployments, and makes configuration easy and accessible. Read on to learn how to use this Quick Start and the best practices for deployment.

'The Accelerated Analytics Quick Start with Tableau and Snowflake on the AWS Cloud will help customers quickly and confidently deploy our integrated solution. With automated configurations vetted by our technology experts, we are lowering the barrier to entry for our customers, helping them get more value from their data faster.'



- Walter Aldana, Vice President of Alliances at Snowflake

Built for the cloud, Snowflake's flexible, multi-cluster architecture allows clients to scale their data warehouse based on usage, leading to cost savings and better efficiency with data all in one place. Using AWS cloudformation templates to initialize a standalone instance of Tableau Server, this Quick Start establishes a connection to your new or existing Snowflake account.

The Quick Start also creates a new virtual warehouse within in the Snowflake account, uploads 19.5 GB of sample data to Snowflake storage, and publishes connections to that data and sample dashboards to the Tableau Server instance. Sharing, distributing, and collaborating on business intelligence on AWS becomes impactful, driving value across your business.

For people who are new to either Tableau or Snowflake, this solution jump-starts your evaluation of the combined platforms, requiring little IT expertise. Skip the manual setup and configuration and start analyzing your data at lightning-fast speeds.