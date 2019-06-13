WeissLaw LLP Investigates Tableau Software Inc. Acquisition

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Tableau Software Inc. ("DATA" or the "Company") (NYSE: DATA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Salesforce.com, Inc. ("CRM"). Under the terms of the agreement, DATA shareholders will receive 1.03 shares of CRM for each DATA share they own, representing consideration of $155.85 based on CRM's June 12 opening price.

WeissLaw is investigating whether DATA's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $160, or $4.15 above the per share consideration. Additionally, according to the acquisition announcement, the deal is expected to increase CRM's full year revenue following the close of the deal by approximately $350 to $400 million.

WeissLaw is also investigating whether DATA's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed merger, whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed.

