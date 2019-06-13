Log in
WeissLaw LLP Investigates Tableau Software Inc. Acquisition

0
06/13/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP  is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Tableau Software Inc. ("DATA" or the "Company") (NYSE: DATA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Salesforce.com, Inc. ("CRM").  Under the terms of the agreement, DATA shareholders will receive 1.03 shares of CRM for each DATA share they own, representing consideration of $155.85 based on CRM's June 12 opening price. 

WeissLaw is investigating whether DATA's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement.  Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $160, or $4.15 above the per share consideration.  Additionally, according to the acquisition announcement, the deal is expected to increase CRM's full year revenue following the close of the deal by approximately $350 to $400 million.

WeissLaw is also investigating whether DATA's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed merger, whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

© PRNewswire 2019
