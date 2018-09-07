Tabula Rasa HealthCare Announces TRHC 2.0: Innovative Integrations, Interoperability and Advanced Healthcare Analytics

Log in
09/07/2018 | 02:54pm CEST

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (“TRHC”) (NASDAQ:TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, today announced its strategy to integrate and open its various technologies, facilitating seamless interoperability and access to vast data resources for its clients.

This technology strategy, referred to as TRHC 2.0, is designed to harness the power of TRHC’s core technologies, MedWise™ and EireneRx®, and to leverage other technologies brought into the company through acquisition, like SinfoniaRx’s RxCompanion®, and the recent Mediture and eClusive technologies for electronic health records and health plan management.

As part of TRHC 2.0, TRHC’s Technology Innovation Team is updating its Application Program Interface (API) and creating a SMART on FHIR API tool kit available to the public Q1 2019.  The integration APIs, will allow Mediture’s TruChart® Electronic Health Record (EHR), along with other EHRs, including those used in community physicians’ office practices, and hospital/healthcare systems in the US and abroad, to calculate and display TRHC’s Medication Risk Score™ at the point of care; provide further insight into medication risk automatically; and consult a board-certified pharmacist for their expertise.

Likewise, TRHC’s data lake now includes over 50 million lives of de-identified pharmacy and medical claims data that will facilitate research and decision-support capabilities, including machine learning.

“We are pleased to provide this highest level of technology sophistication to our clients caring for the population that is among the U.S.’s most frail elders.  Identifying medication risk at the point of care helps prevent falls, ER visits, hospitalizations, and other avoidable morbidity and mortality,” said TRHC Chairman and CEO, Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “This has been our goal since we started TRHC. TRHC 2.0 will advance one of our healthcare system’s highest priorities: avoiding preventable illness.”

TRHC already has received positive feedback regarding TRHC 2.0 during outreach and engagement with Mediture and eClusive clients.  Clients expressed their support of the enhanced integration, in particular related to e-prescribing and Medication Risk Mitigation®.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s 2.0 initiative is congealing comparative, advanced healthcare analytics, particularly associated with pharmacotherapy, by providing quantifiable justification regarding effective and efficient care management trajectories.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
TRHC (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. TRHC provides solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit TRHC.com. Follow us on Twitter @TabulaRasaHC  for up-to-date information.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that we believe to be reasonable as of today’s date.  Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” and similar expressions.  These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release.  These forward-looking statements include, among other things, our goals and expectations regarding the acquisition of Mediture and eClusive.  Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the risk that we may not be able to achieve our expectations for the acquisition due to challenges in integration and the inability to retain key employees; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC,  including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 14, 2018, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the TRHC website http://ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. TRHC assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today’s date.

Media Contact
Dianne Semingson   
dsemingson@TRHC.com
T: 215-870-0829  

Investors
Bob East or Asher Dewhurst
Westwicke Partners
443-213-0500
tabularasa@westwicke.com

TRHC-logo fin.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
