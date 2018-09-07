Tabula Rasa HealthCare Announces TRHC 2.0: Innovative Integrations, Interoperability and Advanced Healthcare Analytics

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (“TRHC”) (NASDAQ:TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, today announced its strategy to integrate and open its various technologies, facilitating seamless interoperability and access to vast data resources for its clients.



This technology strategy, referred to as TRHC 2.0, is designed to harness the power of TRHC’s core technologies, MedWise™ and EireneRx®, and to leverage other technologies brought into the company through acquisition, like SinfoniaRx’s RxCompanion®, and the recent Mediture and eClusive technologies for electronic health records and health plan management.

As part of TRHC 2.0, TRHC’s Technology Innovation Team is updating its Application Program Interface (API) and creating a SMART on FHIR API tool kit available to the public Q1 2019. The integration APIs, will allow Mediture’s TruChart® Electronic Health Record (EHR), along with other EHRs, including those used in community physicians’ office practices, and hospital/healthcare systems in the US and abroad, to calculate and display TRHC’s Medication Risk Score™ at the point of care; provide further insight into medication risk automatically; and consult a board-certified pharmacist for their expertise.

Likewise, TRHC’s data lake now includes over 50 million lives of de-identified pharmacy and medical claims data that will facilitate research and decision-support capabilities, including machine learning.

“We are pleased to provide this highest level of technology sophistication to our clients caring for the population that is among the U.S.’s most frail elders. Identifying medication risk at the point of care helps prevent falls, ER visits, hospitalizations, and other avoidable morbidity and mortality,” said TRHC Chairman and CEO, Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “This has been our goal since we started TRHC. TRHC 2.0 will advance one of our healthcare system’s highest priorities: avoiding preventable illness.”

TRHC already has received positive feedback regarding TRHC 2.0 during outreach and engagement with Mediture and eClusive clients. Clients expressed their support of the enhanced integration, in particular related to e-prescribing and Medication Risk Mitigation®.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s 2.0 initiative is congealing comparative, advanced healthcare analytics, particularly associated with pharmacotherapy, by providing quantifiable justification regarding effective and efficient care management trajectories.

