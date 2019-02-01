Log in
News Summary

Tabula Rasa HealthCare's Subsidiary Completes Implementation of Precision Dosing Software for One of the Nation's Leading Healthcare Systems

02/01/2019 | 02:05pm EST

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, today announced its newly acquired precision dosing software company DoseMe completed its largest implementation to date for one of the nation’s leading health care provider with multiple locations in New Jersey.

Over a period of only a month, by working closely with the client pharmacy services team, the roll out of DoseMe’s proprietary precision dosing software DoseMeRx spanned eleven acute care hospitals and an outpatient infusion center.  DoseMe trained hundreds of the client’s staff members representing support of the new client’s commitment to innovation in the field of medication safety.

“We are so pleased the traction DoseMe is garnering in the United States in helping patients with precision, parenteral pharmacotherapy,” said TRHC’s Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, Ph.D. “We believe this trend will continue as hospitals and healthcare systems become more patient-centered and realize the clinical and economic benefits of incorporating DoseMeRx into their narrow-therapeutic index drug protocols.”

DoseMe’s focus is on providing solutions for individualizing the dose of medications to help healthcare professionals easily optimize therapy for each patient, resulting in improvements to mortality, risk and patient outcomes. DoseMe’s technology now supports dose optimization for tens of thousands of patients, for more than 1,000 clinicians and across more than 120 locations world-wide.

 “Our mission is to continue helping patient-centered providers throughout the United States and the world to advance their medication management technology by providing efficient, easy-to-use, scalable precision dosing support solutions that will grow with them and have a significant impact on safety, quality and costs,” said Charles Cornish, Chief Executive Officer of DoseMe. 

DoseMe’s precision dosing capabilities combine with TRHC’s proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation (MRM) technologies to enhance and accelerate medication safety solutions and will be made available to the hospital healthcare system market in the U. S. and internationally.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
TRHC (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. TRHC provides solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations.  For more information, visit TRHC.com.

About DoseMe
DoseMe is a Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company (NASDAQ: TRHC) and the first company in the world to develop precision dosing software - DoseMeRx - developed specifically for clinical practice. DoseMe's clinical decision support solutions focus on empowering healthcare providers to optimize dosing of high-risk parenteral medications to streamline operations, reduce adverse drugs events, decrease costs and improve patient outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that we believe to be reasonable as of today’s date, including statements regarding Medication Risk Mitigation technology.  Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” and similar expressions.  These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release.  Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC,  including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 14, 2018, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the TRHC website http://ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. TRHC assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today’s date.

Media Contact
Dianne Semingson
dsemingson@trhc.com
T: (215) 870-0829
 		Investors
Bob East or Asher Dewhurst
Westwicke Partners
tabularasa@westwicke.com
T: (443) 213-0500

TRHC-logo fin.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
