Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

03/08/2019 | 10:01am EST

MOORESTOWN, N.J., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (“TRHC”) (NASDAQ:TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Brian W. Adams, will participate an upcoming investor conference.

Mr. Adams is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer & Co. 29th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 2:45 pm ET.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize patient outcomes, lower healthcare costs, and improve organizational performance. Medication risk management is TRHC’s lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit www.TRHC.com.

Contact:

Investors
Bob East or Asher Dewhurst
Westwicke Partners
443-213-0500
tabularasa@westwicke.com  

Media
Dianne Semingson
dsemingson@TRHC.com  
T: 215-870-0829

TRHC-logo fin.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
