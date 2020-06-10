Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.    TCMD

TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(TCMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 01:37pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TCMD) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Tactile is the subject of a report published by OSS Research on June 8, 2020, titled “Strong Sell On Tactile Systems (TCMD): Bloated Stock Needs Compression Therapy.” According to the report, “the true source of Tactile’s growth” is “a kick-back scheme that has resulted in rampant overprescribing.” The report added, “Medicare has recently launched an industry-wide audit in which Tactile has been disproportionately targeted. 70% of Tactile’s claims audited so far have been retroactively denied.” Based on this news, shares of Tactile fell by 10% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY
01:37pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
12:01pTCMD INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation..
PR
06/09HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORN : Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fr..
PR
06/09INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
06/09TCMD Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Agains..
BU
06/09ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TRUSTED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securi..
BU
06/09TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating ..
BU
06/09(TCMD) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Tactile Systems Technology; Investors..
PR
05/22TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regu..
AQ
05/21Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Announces Appointment of Daniel L. Reuvers a..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 195 M - -
Net income 2020 1,65 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10 646x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 878 M 878 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 629
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 65,20 $
Last Close Price 45,67 $
Spread / Highest target 53,3%
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald R. Mattys Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter H. Soderberg Chairman
Robert J. Folkes Chief Operating Officer
Brent A. Moen Chief Financial Officer
Darren J. Wennen Vice President-Marketing & Clinical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC.-32.35%878
ABBOTT LABORATORIES3.93%159 674
MASIMO CORPORATION36.52%11 677
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-4.22%7 243
NOVOCURE LIMITED-18.90%6 864
GETINGE AB-3.74%4 976
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group