Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) on Behalf of Investors

08/04/2020 | 01:39pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. ("Tactile" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCMD) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 8, 2020, the investment analyst OSS Research issued a report on Tactile Medical entitled “Strong Sell On Tactile Systems (TCMD): Bloated Stock Needs Compression Therapy.” The OSS Research report claimed that “the true source of Tactile’s growth” is “a kick-back scheme that has resulted in rampant overprescribing.” The OSS Research report also alleged that “Medicare has recently launched an industry-wide audit in which Tactile has been disproportionately targeted. 70% of Tactile’s claims audited so far have been retroactively denied.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.28 per share, or over 10%, to close at $47.26 per share on June 8, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

On August 3, 2020, after the market closed, Tactile announced its second quarter 2020 financial results, reporting a 22% year-over-year decrease in total revenue.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell more than 16% during intraday trading on August 4, 2020.

If you purchased Tactile securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
