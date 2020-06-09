(TCMD) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Tactile Systems Technology; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. ("Tactile" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCMD).

On June 8, 2020, OSS Research issued a report entitled "Strong Sell On Tactile Systems: Bloated Stock Needs Compression Therapy." Specifically, the report stated, "We address the likely true source of Tactile's growth: a kickback arrangement, we believe, is resulting in rampant over-prescribing. Payers, including the VA, are cracking down and cutting reimbursement to Tactile." The report went on to say, "Medicare has launched an audit, and data reveals Tactile has been found non-compliant on 71% of its claims. We believe management has made no mention of these audits to investors."

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Tactile shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action].

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP