TCMD Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

06/10/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. ("Tactile" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TCMD). Investors who purchased Tactile securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tcmd.                 

The investigation concerns whether Tactile and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On June 8, 2020, OSS Research published a report entitled "Strong Sell On Tactile Systems: Bloated Stock Needs Compression Therapy" (the "OSS Report"). The OSS Report asserted, among other statements, that "the likely true source of Tactile's growth" is "a kickback arrangement . . . resulting in rampant over-prescribing" and that "Medicare has launched an audit, and data reveals Tactile has been found non-compliant on 71% of its claims."  The OSS report also noted that "[s]ince 2017, Tactile has seen multiple key departures" among its executive leadership. On this news, Tactile's stock price fell $5.28 per share, or 10.05%, to close at $47.26 per share on June 8, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Tactile shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tcmd. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcmd-investor-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-tactile-systems-technology-inc-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301073592.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
