TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC.

TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(TCMD)
    
Tactile Medical to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in November and December

0
11/13/2019 | 04:05pm EST

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The 13th Annual Canaccord Genuity Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York, New York.

  • Management will participate in investor meetings on Thursday, November 21. There will be no formal presentation to investors.

The 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, New York.

  • Management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 4 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible under the “Events & Webcasts” section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.tactilemedical.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following each conference.

About Tactile Medical

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapy devices that treat chronic swelling conditions such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. Tactile Medical’s Mission is to help people suffering from chronic diseases live better and care for themselves at home. The Company’s unique offering includes advanced, clinically proven pneumatic compression devices, as well as continuity of care services provided by a national network of product specialists and trainers, reimbursement experts, patient advocates and clinicians. This combination of products and services ensures that tens of thousands of patients annually receive the at-home treatment necessary to better manage their chronic conditions. Tactile Medical takes pride in the fact that our solutions help increase clinical efficacy, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with chronic conditions.

Investor Inquiries:
Mike Piccinino, CFA
Managing Director
Westwicke Partners
443-213-0500
investorrelations@tactilemedical.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
