Tactile Medical to Release First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on May 4, 2020

04/03/2020 | 11:01am EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq:TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the at-home treatment of chronic diseases, today announced that first quarter of fiscal year 2020 financial results will be released after the market closes on Monday, May 4.

Management will host a conference call with a question and answer session at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 4 to discuss the results of the quarter. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-3088 (201-389-0927 for international callers) and provide access code 13701440. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.tactilemedical.com.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 877-660-6853 (201-612-7415 for international callers); access code 13701440. The webcast will be archived at investors.tactilemedical.com.

About Tactile Medical

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapy devices that treat chronic swelling conditions such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. Tactile Medical’s Mission is to help people suffering from chronic diseases live better and care for themselves at home. The Company’s unique offering includes advanced, clinically proven pneumatic compression devices, as well as continuity of care services provided by a national network of product specialists and trainers, reimbursement experts, patient advocates and clinicians. This combination of products and services ensures that tens of thousands of patients annually receive the at-home treatment necessary to better manage their chronic conditions. Tactile Medical takes pride in the fact that our solutions help increase clinical efficacy, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with chronic conditions.            

Investor Inquiries:

Mike Piccinino, CFA
Managing Director
Westwicke Partners
443-213-0500
investorrelations@tactilemedical.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
