TADANO LTD. (6395)

TADANO LTD. (6395)
News 
News

TADANO : Launch of a New Service to Provide Parts to Countries Outside of Japan

10/18/2018 | 03:03am CEST

October 18, 2018

Tadano is pleased to announce the launch of a new service in cooperation with the Nippon Express Group through the establishment of a new parts center in Singapore which will begin operations from November this year. Through this new service, we aim to shorten the delivery time for parts sold to overseas locations.

1. Outline and Purpose
We aim to improve our customer support services for customers all over the world as we continue to create further sustainable growth under our long term goals of 'Becoming No.1 Worldwide in the Lifting Equipment Industry' and 'Attaining a sales ratio of 80% outside of Japan'. At present, parts sold overseas are supplied by the Tadano Global Parts Center in Kobe however a further reduction in delivery time is required.
For this reason we have decided to establish the Tadano Singapore Parts Center with the cooperation of Nittsu Shoji (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and Nippon Express (Singapore) Pte. Ltd, both members of the Nippon Express Group. Stocking a certain amount of parts at the Singapore base of the Nippon Express Group, a group that is well established in international logistics, and sending parts directly from there to our customers, will enable us to supply parts more quickly. We believe the ability to order parts over the internet and the reduction in shipping costs when compared to sending parts from Japan will lead to further customer satisfaction.

2. Details

Name Tadano Singapore Parts Center
Location Singapore*
Total floor space 4,750 square meters
Start date November, 2018
Target Customers Distributors of all locations outside of Japan

*The building in which the Tadano Singapore Parts Center is located is a warehouse run by Nippon Express (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. Work related to logistics, including warehouse work will be handled by Nippon Express (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and work related to distribution, including organizing shipping and export documents will be handled by Nittsu Shoji (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

3. Photo of the Tadano Singapore Parts Center (exterior)

Disclaimer

Tadano Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 01:02:07 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 188 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 12 065 M
Finance 2019 42 801 M
Yield 2019 2,17%
P/E ratio 2019 13,50
P/E ratio 2020 10,93
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Capitalization 161 B
Technical analysis trends TADANO LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1 583  JPY
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koichi Tadano President & Representative Director
Yuji Tadano Executive Officer, Head-Technology & Research
Tadashi Suzuki Representative Director, VP & Head-Sales
Nobuhiko Ito Independent Outside Director
Yasuyuki Yoshida Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TADANO LTD.-33.46%1 438
CATERPILLAR-9.84%84 436
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY-8.27%9 363
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH CO LTD--.--%3 479
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC--.--%3 419
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 599
