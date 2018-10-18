TADANO : Launch of a New Service to Provide Parts to Countries Outside of Japan

October 18, 2018

Tadano is pleased to announce the launch of a new service in cooperation with the Nippon Express Group through the establishment of a new parts center in Singapore which will begin operations from November this year. Through this new service, we aim to shorten the delivery time for parts sold to overseas locations.

1. Outline and Purpose

We aim to improve our customer support services for customers all over the world as we continue to create further sustainable growth under our long term goals of 'Becoming No.1 Worldwide in the Lifting Equipment Industry' and 'Attaining a sales ratio of 80% outside of Japan'. At present, parts sold overseas are supplied by the Tadano Global Parts Center in Kobe however a further reduction in delivery time is required.

For this reason we have decided to establish the Tadano Singapore Parts Center with the cooperation of Nittsu Shoji (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and Nippon Express (Singapore) Pte. Ltd, both members of the Nippon Express Group. Stocking a certain amount of parts at the Singapore base of the Nippon Express Group, a group that is well established in international logistics, and sending parts directly from there to our customers, will enable us to supply parts more quickly. We believe the ability to order parts over the internet and the reduction in shipping costs when compared to sending parts from Japan will lead to further customer satisfaction.

2. Details

Name Tadano Singapore Parts Center Location Singapore* Total floor space 4,750 square meters Start date November, 2018 Target Customers Distributors of all locations outside of Japan

*The building in which the Tadano Singapore Parts Center is located is a warehouse run by Nippon Express (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. Work related to logistics, including warehouse work will be handled by Nippon Express (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and work related to distribution, including organizing shipping and export documents will be handled by Nittsu Shoji (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

3. Photo of the Tadano Singapore Parts Center (exterior)