TADANO : Notice of Convocation of 71st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

This document is a partial English translation of the original Japanese version and is prepared solely for reference purposes and the convenience of foreign shareholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail. Securities Code: 6395 June 3, 2019 To Shareholders with Voting Rights: Koichi Tadano Representative Director, President and CEO TADANO LTD. Ko-34Shinden-cho, Takamatsu, Kagawa Notice of Convocation of 71st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Please be advised that the 71st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of TADANO LTD. (hereinafter "the Company") will be held as follows. Your attendance at the meeting is cordially requested. If you are unable to attend the meeting on the day, you may exercise your voting rights by sending a ballot form via mail, or via the Internet, etc. However, please note that the deadline for exercising your voting rights in this case is 5:25 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2019. Please also review the attached Reference Documents for Shareholders Meeting before making your decisions in accordance with "Instructions for Exercise of Voting Rights" (page 3 and 4). Date and Time: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 10:00 a.m. (Reception starts at 9:00 a.m.) Place: Seto Hall, Annex 2F, Takamatsu International Hotel 2191-1Kita-cho, Takamatsu City, Kagawa, Japan 3. Purpose of Meeting Items to Be Reported: Business report, consolidated financial statements, independent auditor's audit report, and

Audit and Supervisory Board's audit report on consolidated financial statements for the 71 st term (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) Financial statements for the 71 st term (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) Items to Be Resolved: Appropriation of retained earnings Election of seven Directors - 1 -

4. Other Important Matters Related to the Convocation If you do not indicate your approval or disapproval of the proposal(s) using the ballot form, you are regarded as having approved the proposal(s). If you cannot attend the meeting, another shareholder with voting rights can act as a proxy for you at the meeting. In this situation, however, the said proxy must submit to the Company a written document certifying the right to serve as proxy. When you attend the meeting, please present the enclosed ballot form at the day to the reception desk.

We will be in business casual (Coolbiz) at the meeting, and we would appreciate it if you could attend the meeting wearing light clothing as well.

Of documents that are required to be attached to the notice of this convocation, the following items are available online via our website ( http://www.tadano.co.jp/

Business report: System for ensuring appropriate business operations and the status of its operation Business report: Basic policy on corporate governance Consolidated financial statements: Consolidated statement of changes in equity and notes to consolidated financial statements Non-consolidated financial statements: Non-consolidated statement of changes in equity and

notes to non-consolidated financial statements Accordingly, the documents provided along with this notice are part of the consolidated financial statements or non-consolidated financial statements audited by independent auditors when preparing their audit report, and are also part of the business report, consolidated financial statements or non- consolidated financial statements audited by the Audit and Supervisory Board and its members when preparing their audit report. Please note that if any revisions are made to the contents of the business report, consolidated financial statements and non-consolidated financial statements, and reference documents for the Shareholders Meeting, the revised contents will be made available online via our website ( http://www.tadano.co.jp/ - 2 -

Instructions for Exercise of Voting Rights You may exercise your voting rights at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders by any of the methods described below. Voting by Attending the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders When you attend the meeting, please present the enclosed ballot form at the day to the reception desk. (If you attend the meeting, you do not need to take procedures for exercising your voting rights by sending the ballot form via mail, or via the Internet, etc.) Date and time of the meeting: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 10:00 a.m. Voting by Mail Please indicate your approval or disapproval of the proposals using the enclosed ballot form and send it back to us without a stamp. Deadline for exercising voting rights: 5:25 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 Voting via the Internet Please access the website for exercising voting rights (https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/), input the "code for exercising voting rights" and "password" displayed on the enclosed ballot form, and follow the instructions on the screen to enter your approval or disapproval of the proposals. Deadline for exercising voting rights: 5:25 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 For detail information, please check the "Instructions for Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet" on the next page. Contact For any inquiries, please contact the Stock Transfer Agency Department of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd., the Company's shareholder registry administrator (see below). Inquiries about how to use the website for exercising voting rights Toll-free number: 0120-768-524 (Weekdays: 9:00 - 21:00) In addition to the means of exercising voting rights via the Internet, institutional investors may exercise their voting rights via the Electronic Voting System Platform operated by ICJ, Inc., only if the applications for use of the platform are filed in advance. - 3 -

Instructions for Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet 1. Exercise of voting rights via the Internet You may exercise your voting rights via the Company's designated "website for exercising voting rights" (see link below), instead of in writing. If you wish to do so, please login to the website, input the code for exercising voting rights and your password displayed on the right side of the enclosed ballot form, and then follow the instructions on the screen. To ensure security, you will need to change your password upon initial login.

Please also note that the website for exercising voting rights is not accessible via mobile phones. https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/ The deadline for exercising voting rights is 5:25 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2019. Please finish entering your votes by the said time. Voting ahead of time is greatly appreciated. If you exercise your voting rights both in writing and via the internet, only your votes exercised via the internet will be considered valid. If you exercise your voting rights more than once, only the final exercise of your voting rights will be considered valid. Your password (including your changed password) will be valid for this General Meeting of Shareholders only. A new password will be issued for the next General Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders are requested to gain internet access at their own expense. (Important) The password is a means of confirming that the voter is qualified to vote. The Company will never ask for your password. If you enter the wrong password more than a certain number of times, your password will be locked and become unusable. If this happens, please follow the instructions on the screen to unlock your password. The website for exercising voting rights is designed to be compatible with general devices with an internet connection. However, the website may not be compatible with some devices. - 4 -

Reference Documents for Shareholders Meeting Proposals and Reference Matters Proposal 1: Appropriation of retained earnings To continuously offer stable returns to shareholders, the Company determines the amount of retained earnings to appropriate by thoroughly considering factors such as financial strength, consolidated performance and dividend payout ratios. The Company will work for sustainable growth and corporate value improvement by appropriating internal reserves for capital investment, investments and loans etc., in order to become a manufacturer with four synergistic strengths: product competitiveness, product quality, service capability (including parts), and used crane value. Outlined below is the Company's proposed year-end dividend for the current fiscal year, set in consideration of the current year's performance and future management environment. Matters regarding year-end dividend Dividend type Cash dividends Per-share dividend amount and total amount of dividends 13 yen per common share of the Company 1,646,193,185 yen in total

It should be noted that the Company's annual dividend for the current fiscal year will be 26 yen per share, the same amount as that of the previous fiscal year which includes an interim dividend of 13 yen. Effective date of dividend payment Wednesday, June 26, 2019 - 5 -

