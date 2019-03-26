Log in
TADANO : Upgraded GR-150XL Off-Road Industrial Has Been Launched!

0
03/26/2019

March 26, 2019

Tadano has launched GR-150XL-3, a new compact rough terrain crane for the North American market. It boasts a maximum lifting capacity of 15 US tons and a boom measuring 78.7 ft.

1. Product Concept
This product is an upgrade of the previous model GR-150XL-2 which was popular in the North American market. Tadano researched and considered customer needs in developing the new model for this class. Based on customer voice and in order to realize better-than-expected value, Tadano has developed the new GR-150XL to be both compact and high-performing.

2. Primary Features and Benefits
1) Performance
With an upgraded lifting capacity of more than 70% the maximum single line pull, this new operator friendly feature allows more lifting operations to be done with a single line. This allows for improved hoisting performance and lifting capacities at most working radii when using four parts of line.

2) Compactness
Compared with the previous model, the tail swing has been reduced from 5.3 ft. to 4.11 ft. with stronger single hoist layout, realizing more efficient work and greater maneuverability in narrow spaces.

3) Improved work efficiency
The long boom has an underslung hydraulic offset jib for ease of installation in urban areas and congested plants. Also, the new storage for the main/auxiliary hook blocks provides easy access when hook blocks need to be swapped. Outriggers can be safely deployed asymmetrically. The AML-E system detects extension and provides maximum lifting capacity for the surrounding area of the crane.

4) New Cabin
A new operator cabin provides more comfort and better visibility by changing the angle and height of the instrument panel in relation to the glass. In terms of technology, introduction of the new generation Tadano automatic moment limiter AML-E replaces the current 5.7' black and white screen with a vibrant 10.4' color touchscreen for ease of use and better working condition visibility.

5) Environmentally Friendly Crane
As a part of the Eco function, the GR-150XL-3 has Positive Control System. The crane controls the quantity of hydraulic pump emission during crane operation in response to the amount of movement applied, thereby minimizing the fuel consumption and carbon footprint.

3. Crane Specifications

Max. Lifting Capacity 15 US tons
Boom Length 18.0 ft - 78.7 ft
Jib Length 11.8 ft / 18 ft
Max. Lifting Height (Boom only) 80.4 ft
(Boom + Jib) 97.5 ft
Max. Working Radius (Boom only) 70 ft
(Boom + Jib) 85.5 ft

4. Dimensions

Overall Length Approx. 24'9 - 5/8 ft
Overall Carrier Length Approx. 20'6 - 7/16 ft
Overall Width Approx. 6'6 - 3/4 ft
Overall Height Approx. 9'6 - 7/16 ft

5. Attachments: GR-150XL Photos

[Attachment][Attachment]

Disclaimer

Tadano Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 11:19:04 UTC
0
