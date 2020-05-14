Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TAG Immobilien AG    TEG   DE0008303504

TAG IMMOBILIEN AG

(TEG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Baader Bank remains a Sell rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 04:05am EDT

Baader Bank reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 22.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TAG IMMOBILIEN AG
04:05aTAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Baader Bank remains a Sell rating
MD
01:10aTAG IMMOBILIEN : reports significant increase in FFO for Q1 2020 - Business acti..
EQ
04/28TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly rep..
EQ
04/23TAG IMMOBILIEN AG PUBLISHES SUSTAINA : Exploiting potential - Balancing economic..
EQ
04/20TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
04/20TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
04/15TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/09TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Receives a Buy rating from HSBC
MD
03/25TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03/19TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 325 M
EBIT 2020 407 M
Net income 2020 283 M
Debt 2020 2 516 M
Yield 2020 4,20%
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales2020 16,9x
EV / Sales2021 16,7x
Capitalization 2 988 M
Chart TAG IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
TAG Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAG IMMOBILIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 22,26  €
Last Close Price 20,42  €
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Elgeti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Hoyer Chief Operating Officer
Martin Thiel Chief Financial Officer
Lothar Maximilian Lanz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philipp K. Wagner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAG IMMOBILIEN AG-7.85%3 237
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.0.46%40 643
VONOVIA SE0.67%28 386
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.78%26 240
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.24%18 134
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE6.12%14 596
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group