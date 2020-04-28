Log in
TAG Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04/28/2020 | 04:30am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: TAG Immobilien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TAG Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

28.04.2020 / 10:25
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TAG Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2020
Address: https://www.tag-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2020
Address: https://www.tag-ag.com/en/investor-relations/financial-statements/quarterly-reports/

28.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TAG Immobilien AG
Steckelhörn 5
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: http://www.tag-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1031335  28.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1031335&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
