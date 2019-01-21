Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TAG Immobilien AG    TEG   DE0008303504

TAG IMMOBILIEN AG (TEG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/21 06:02:43 am
21.07 EUR   +0.05%
2018TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Good timing to anticipate taking profits
2017TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : quaterly earnings release
2017TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 05:00am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TAG Immobilien AG
TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.01.2019 / 10:55
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: TAG Immobilien AG
Street: Steckelhörn 5
Postal code: 20457
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900TAE68USJNXLR59

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, USA, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Jan 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.05 % 5.08 % 6.12 % 146498765
Previous notification 1.26 % 0.24 % 1.50 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0008303504 0 1534267 0 % 1.05 %
Total 1534267 1.05 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Securities Lending Open 749330 0.51 %
    Total 749330 0.51 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Option 12.04.2019 Physical 6442000 4.40 %
CFD 11.01.2029 Cash 150709 0.10 %
Swap 21.03.2019 Cash 444 0.0003 %
Convertible Bond 01.09.2022 Both 33458 0.02 %
Securities Lending on Convertible Bond Open Both 61339 0.04 %
      Total 6687950 4.57 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
 
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % 5.08 % 5.08 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
94.797 convertible bonds included in the total of section 7b2. 

Date
18 Jan 2019


21.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TAG Immobilien AG
Steckelhörn 5
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: http://www.tag-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

767863  21.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=767863&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAG IMMOBILIEN AG
05:00aTAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
2018TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
2018TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
2018TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
2018TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
2018TAG IMMOBILIEN : reports strong results again in Q3 2018 - FFO and dividend per ..
PU
2018TAG IMMOBILIEN : reports strong results again in Q3 2018 - FFO and dividend per ..
EQ
2018TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
2018TAG IMMOBILIEN AG HOUSING MARKET REP : Attractive yields in Eastern Germany's mi..
PU
2018TAG IMMOBILIEN AG HOUSING MARKET REP : Attractive yields in Eastern Germany's mi..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 322 M
EBIT 2018 489 M
Net income 2018 415 M
Debt 2018 2 273 M
Yield 2018 3,46%
P/E ratio 2018 7,90
P/E ratio 2019 10,33
EV / Sales 2018 16,7x
EV / Sales 2019 16,4x
Capitalization 3 085 M
Chart TAG IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
TAG Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAG IMMOBILIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 20,2 €
Spread / Average Target -4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Elgeti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Hoyer Chief Operating Officer
Martin Thiel Chief Financial Officer
Lothar Maximilian Lanz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philipp K. Wagner Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAG IMMOBILIEN AG5.78%3 505
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%41 759
VONOVIA6.11%24 724
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 450
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN3.90%16 855
VINGROUP JSC--.--%14 026
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.