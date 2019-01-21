TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
01/21/2019 | 05:00am EST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TAG Immobilien AG
TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
21.01.2019 / 10:55
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
TAG Immobilien AG
Street:
Steckelhörn 5
Postal code:
20457
City:
Hamburg Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900TAE68USJNXLR59
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, USA, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Jan 2019
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
1.05 %
5.08 %
6.12 %
146498765
Previous notification
1.26 %
0.24 %
1.50 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0008303504
0
1534267
0 %
1.05 %
Total
1534267
1.05 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Securities Lending
Open
749330
0.51 %
Total
749330
0.51 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Call Option
12.04.2019
Physical
6442000
4.40 %
CFD
11.01.2029
Cash
150709
0.10 %
Swap
21.03.2019
Cash
444
0.0003 %
Convertible Bond
01.09.2022
Both
33458
0.02 %
Securities Lending on Convertible Bond
Open
Both
61339
0.04 %
Total
6687950
4.57 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs International
%
5.08 %
5.08 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
94.797 convertible bonds included in the total of section 7b2.
Date
18 Jan 2019
