TAG Oil : Provides TSX-V Listing Update

June/15/2020

TAG Oil Ltd. (TSX: TAO and OTCQX: TAOIF) confirms that in accordance with its release dated June 12, 2020, the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSX-V') has approved the Company's application to trade on the TSX-V, and that the Company will voluntary de-list its common shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX'). TAG's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX until the close of trading on June 26, 2020. At the opening of the market on June 29, 2020, TAG's common shares will be listed for trading on the TSX-V.

There will be no interruption in trading of the Company's common shares and the Company's trading symbol will continue to be 'TAO'.

