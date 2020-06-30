Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  TAG Oil Ltd.    TAO   CA87377N2005

TAG OIL LTD.

(TAO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/29 03:41:13 pm
0.125 CAD   -3.85%
04:49aTAG OIL : Provides TSX-V Listing Update
PU
06/29TAG OIL : Provides Corporate Update
AQ
06/15TAG OIL : Provides TSX-V Listing Update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TAG Oil : Provides TSX-V Listing Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 04:49am EDT
TAG Oil Provides TSX-V Listing Update June/15/2020

TAG Oil Ltd. (TSX: TAO and OTCQX: TAOIF) confirms that in accordance with its release dated June 12, 2020, the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSX-V') has approved the Company's application to trade on the TSX-V, and that the Company will voluntary de-list its common shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX'). TAG's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX until the close of trading on June 26, 2020. At the opening of the market on June 29, 2020, TAG's common shares will be listed for trading on the TSX-V.

There will be no interruption in trading of the Company's common shares and the Company's trading symbol will continue to be 'TAO'.

About TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil Ltd. (http://www.tagoil.com/) is a Canadian based international oil and gas explorer with exploration and production assets in Australia and royalty interests in New Zealand.

For further information:

Chris Beltgens, Vice President, Corporate Development
Phone: 604.682.6496
Email: info@tagoil.com
Website: http://www.tagoil.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

TAG Oil Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 08:48:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TAG OIL LTD.
04:49aTAG OIL : Provides TSX-V Listing Update
PU
06/29TAG OIL : Provides Corporate Update
AQ
06/15TAG OIL : Provides TSX-V Listing Update
AQ
04/15TAG OIL LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/16TAG OIL : IIROC Trade Resumption - TAO
AQ
03/16TAG OIL : Announces Return of Capital to Shareholders
PR
03/16TAG OIL : IIROC Trading Halt - TAO
AQ
02/06TAG OIL : Provides Corporate Update
AQ
2019TAG OIL : Reports Q2 2020 Results
AQ
2019TAG OIL : Provides Corporate Update
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 30,1 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
Net income 2019 -60,3 M -44,0 M -44,0 M
Net cash 2019 1,89 M 1,38 M 1,38 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,48x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 10,6 M 7,75 M 7,76 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,29x
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart TAG OIL LTD.
Duration : Period :
TAG Oil Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAG OIL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Toby Robert Pierce Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith Charles Hill Chairman
David John Bennett Director & Technical Director
Kenneth E. Vidalin Independent Director
Brad Holland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAG OIL LTD.-67.11%8
CNOOC LIMITED-33.72%50 118
CONOCOPHILLIPS-36.49%43 272
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-40.72%28 381
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-44.33%20 143
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-56.66%15 921
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group