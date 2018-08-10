Log in
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP : Encourages Investors in Tahoe Resources, Inc. To Contact The Firm

08/10/2018 | 11:16pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, announces that it has been appointed as Lead Counsel in In re Tahoe Resources, Inc. Securities Litigation, No. 2:17-cv-01868-RFB-NJK (D. Nev.), a class action alleging violations of the federal securities laws against Tahoe Resources, Inc. ("Tahoe" or the "Company") (NYSE:TAHO).

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

If you purchased Tahoe common stock between April 3, 2013 and July 5, 2017, both dates inclusive, please contact the firm to discuss this matter with us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an email to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com. You may also request more information by filling out the form on our website at www.faruqilaw.com/TAHO.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Tahoe's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faruqi--faruqi-llp-encourages-investors-in-tahoe-resources-inc-to-contact-the-firm-300695622.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
