TAHOE RESOURCES INC
Tahoe Resources : says there was attempted theft at its La Arena mine in Peru

08/30/2018

(Reuters) - Canadian gold and silver mining company Tahoe Resources Inc said on Wednesday that it believed there was an attempt to illegally extract gold at its La Arena mine in Peru.

The company said in a statement that its preliminary investigation showed that five holes had been dug on top of a pipeline carrying a solution of gold and cyanide and bags of carbon were placed on the holes to steal gold from the solution.

It said one of the bags of carbon blocked the pipeline, causing a leak and the solution flowed into a storm water collection pond designed to discharge clean water into the Sayapampa Creek. The company said it expects that repairs will be made over the next several days and it does not anticipate a material effect on production.

Tahoe Resources said it reported the incident to the Agency for Environmental Assessment and Control (OEFA), the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MEM), the police and the public prosecutor.

The company said last week that 12 security contract workers at its Guatemalan unit were abducted and
held for hours on Friday before being released. [https://reut.rs/2C1mcWW]

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 560 M
EBIT 2018 15,2 M
Net income 2018 -31,1 M
Finance 2018 3,69 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,29
EV / Sales 2018 2,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
Capitalization 1 188 M
Chart TAHOE RESOURCES INC
Duration : Period :
Tahoe Resources Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAHOE RESOURCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 6,07 $
Spread / Average Target 65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James S. Voorhees President, CEO & Independent Director
C. Kevin McArthur Executive Chairman
Thomas F. Fudge Vice President-Operations
Elizabeth McGregor Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Charles V. Muerhoff Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAHOE RESOURCES INC-23.17%1 188
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP-17.81%8 048
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 139
HECLA MINING COMPANY-24.69%1 426
TAHOE RESOURCES INC-21.23%1 188
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-45.93%1 090
