Tahoe Resources : Announces Additional Workforce Reduction in Guatemala

Tahoe Resources Inc. (“Tahoe” or the “Company”) (TSX: THO) (NYSE:
TAHO) regrets to announce a further reduction to Minera San Rafael’s
workforce at its Escobal Mine in Guatemala.
The Guatemalan Constitutional Court heard the appeals of the Supreme
Court’s decision to reinstate the Escobal mining license on October 25,
2017. According to Guatemalan law, the Constitutional Court must rule
within five calendar days of the public hearing. At this time, however,
the Constitutional Court has yet to rule and the Company cannot at this
time predict when it will issue its ruling.
Given the ongoing delay in the Constitutional Court’s ruling, the lack
of transparency into the status of the legal process, and the inability
of the Company to resume mining operations, the Company terminated
approximately 200 additional Minera San Rafael employees today.
Including today’s termination, about 70% of the total workforce has now
been dismissed. Prior to the license suspension, Minera San Rafael
employed 1,030 people, 97% of whom are Guatemalan and 50% of whom are
from the Santa Rosa region.
Jim Voorhees, President and CEO of Tahoe: “Despite extensive efforts
in Guatemala, we have been unsuccessful in reaching a favorable
resolution that would avoid negative impacts for all stakeholders,
especially for our workforce and the local economy. We are extremely
disappointed with the need for a further workforce reduction at this
time, however this is a natural consequence to the prolonged inaction in
the legal system. With that said, we remain committed to seeking a
resolution and restarting the Escobal mine at the earliest possible time
for the benefit of all of our stakeholders.”
Tahoe continues to believe that legal precedent in Guatemala supports
the reinstatement of the Escobal mining license and the resumption of
operations, at which time Tahoe will seek to restore its workforce.
Tahoe is eager to resume operations at Escobal in order to return
benefit to employees, communities and the region. Since the license
suspension in July 2017, more than $50 million in taxes and royalties
that might otherwise have been earned during this period have not been
paid to the Government of Guatemala and the local communities.
About Tahoe Resources Inc.
Tahoe Resources is a mid-tier precious metals company with a diverse
portfolio of mines and projects in Canada, Guatemala and Peru. Tahoe is
led by experienced mining professionals dedicated to creating
sustainable value for all of its stakeholders through responsible
mining. The company is listed on the TSX (“THO”) and NYSE (“TAHO”) and
is a member of the S&P/TSX Composite, the TSX Global Mining indices and
the Russell 2000 on the NYSE.
