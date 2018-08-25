Tahoe Resources : Announces Kidnapping of 12 Security Contractors in Guatemala; All Contractors Have Now Been Returned Safely

Tahoe Resources Inc. (“Tahoe” or the “Company”) (TSX: THO, NYSE:
TAHO) regrets to announce that twelve of Minera San Rafael’s unarmed
security contract workers were attacked and kidnapped late in the
evening of Friday, August 24, 2018. The private contractors were unarmed
and remained peaceful during the entire period.
After several hours of being abducted, injured and held at gun point,
the contractors were eventually released and escorted by the Guatemalan
Civil National Police (PNC) back to Jalapa where they were treated for
their injuries and trauma.
The abductors identified themselves as the “Peaceful Resistance Group of
Mataquescuintla.” Earlier in the week, this group of individuals
installed an illegal blockade on a public road at the entrance of the
municipality of Mataquescuintla in the department of Jalapa, which is
about five kilometers away from the Escobal mine. Despite being a public
road, this blockade was stopping all vehicles on the route to be
inspected and is impacting neighbors and communities in the area.
Jim Voorhees, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tahoe, commented: “On
behalf of everyone at Tahoe and Minera San Rafael, I would like to
express our sincere sympathies and concerns to the families of the
twelve contractors who were abducted and injured on Friday night. Tahoe
condemns violence of any kind in the strongest possible terms. We are
treating these developments with the utmost seriousness and are taking
appropriate measures to ensure the safety and security of all of our
employees and contractors, their families, and local community members.
We have been working diligently to engage government and community
leaders to resolve the roadblocks in a peaceful manner for more than a
year, and we will continue to pursue these efforts in good faith.”
Lack of legal certainty in the case of Escobal Mine increases violence
During more than 300 days that have passed without the Guatemalan
Constitutional Court issuing a final decision in the case of the Escobal
mining license, various violent actions have been carried out, not only
against Minera San Rafael workers and contractors, but also against
residents and community members. The lack of legal certainty has allowed
these attacks to occur more often where, on repeated occasions, there
have been reported attacks on supplier vehicles and helicopters, threats
to local community members and their families and even other kidnapping
attempts. All of these incidents have been reported to relevant
Guatemalan authorities including to the office of the Human Rights
Ombudsman (PDH) to ensure the rights of all Guatemalan citizens.
Despite these illegal and violent actions, Minera San Rafael will not
abandon its extensive efforts to promote dialogue and peaceful
coexistence in the region, understanding that these violent acts are
being perpetrated by minority criminal groups and do not represent the
views of the majority of the community members.
Tahoe has engaged numerous stakeholders, including the President and
Vice President of Guatemala, the Ministry of Energy and Mines, the
Ministry of the Environment, Human Rights Ombudsman, representatives of
the Catholic Church and diplomatic missions in an attempt to resolve the
roadblock peacefully. The Company is committed to the human and civil
rights of all Guatemalan people and supports communities’ rights to
freedom of expression and peaceful assembly in a lawful manner.
About Tahoe Resources Inc.
Tahoe Resources is a mid-tier precious metals company with a diverse
portfolio of mines and projects in Canada, Guatemala and Peru. Tahoe is
led by experienced mining professionals dedicated to creating
sustainable value for all of its stakeholders through responsible
mining. The company is listed on the TSX (“THO”) and NYSE (“TAHO”) and
is a member of the S&P/TSX Composite, the TSX Global Mining indices and
the Russell 2000 on the NYSE.
