Tahoe Resources : Guatemalan Constitutional Court Resolution Provides Path Forward for Escobal Mine Restart

Tahoe Resources Inc. (“Tahoe” or the “Company”) (TSX: THO) (NYSE:
TAHO) reports additional information regarding the Company’s
understanding of the Guatemalan Constitutional Court’s final resolution
issued on September 3, 2018 (“the resolution”) related to the Escobal
mining license.
Jim Voorhees, Tahoe Resources President and Chief Executive Officer,
commented: “While we are disappointed that the Constitutional Court
has made the decision to maintain the suspension of the Escobal mining
license during the court ordered ILO 169 consultation process, we are
pleased that a resolution has finally been reached after a prolonged
period of inaction in the legal system. The final resolution provides a
comprehensive path forward for the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MEM) to
conduct the ILO 169 consultation as well as the specific requirements of
each of the parties involved. Upon the completion of the consultation
process and the other requirements outlined in the resolution, we expect
to be in a position to restart operations at Escobal.”
Mr. Voorhees continued: “It is our firm belief that a productive
Escobal is in the best interest of all of our stakeholders, including
the Government of Guatemala, our workforce, the local communities, the
Xinka indigenous communities, our suppliers, and Tahoe’s shareholders.
We will respect the court’s decision, and we will support MEM in
fostering a thorough, productive, and good-faith consultation process
with the goal of restarting operations at Escobal in a manner that is
mutually agreeable to the Xinka indigenous communities included in the
ILO 169 process. We also intend to use this time to engage with other
community members who are interested in productive dialogue with the
Company. Once this process is complete, we look forward to restarting
operations at Escobal and becoming a contributing member of the
Guatemalan economy once again.”
Information Regarding the Consultation Process
The Guatemalan Constitutional Court’s resolution outlines a four stage
consultation process that provides a legal path towards restarting the
Escobal mine. The four stages include: (1) review, (2) pre-consultation,
(3) consultation and (4) Supreme Court verification.
Stage 1 – Review: Before the consultation
can start, the Ministry of Environment (MARN) is required to work with
the original consultant responsible for Escobal’s Environmental Impact
Study (EIS) issued in 2011 in order to reconfirm the area of influence.
The original EIS defined the area of influence as 10 communities within
the municipality of San Rafael Las Flores, where the Escobal mine is
located. Upon their review and reconfirmation of the area of influence,
MARN is required to issue a formal resolution that defines the area to
be used by the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MEM) during the ILO 169
consultation process.
Stage 2 – Pre-Consultation: The formal
consultation process starts with the pre-consultation stage. The
primary purpose of the pre-consultation stage is to define and agree to
the terms, timeline and mechanisms under which the consultation will
take place. This stage is to be moderated by MEM and to include various
government agencies, ministries, academic institutions and community
leaders along with Minera San Rafael (MSR) representatives.
Stage 3 – ILO 169 Consultation: During the
consultation stage, the formal dialogue process takes place, in
accordance with the terms agreed to during Stage 2. The principal
counterparties involved in the dialogue process during this stage are
limited to three: the Xinka indigenous communities who reside in the
project’s area of influence (or their designated representatives), MSR’s
representatives, and MEM, as the process coordinator.
Stage 4 – Supreme Court Verification: Upon
conclusion of the consultation process, MEM is required to submit the
details and final results of the consultation process to the Guatemalan
Supreme Court. The Supreme Court will then hold a hearing to certify
with all three parties that the ILO 169 consultation process as outlined
in the Constitutional Court’s resolution has been followed. After
verification by the Supreme Court of the consultation process and the
completion of other studies requested in the resolution, the Escobal
license can be reinstated and the Company will be permitted to restart
operations.
Information Regarding ILO 169
ILO 169 is the United Nations International Labor Organization (ILO)
convention regarding Indigenous and Tribal Peoples in Independent
Countries. The cornerstone principles of the ILO 169 Convention are
consultation and participation – principles that Tahoe embraces. The
Convention is intended to be an instrument for good governance and a
tool for conflict resolution and reconciliation of diverse interests.
The Convention does not contemplate a veto of development projects. In
the case of the Escobal mine, a successful consultation process will
identify any concerns from the Xinka indigenous communities in the area
of influence and seek to determine, in good faith, acceptable
mitigations to those concerns in order for the mine to restart
operations.
Additional Requirements
In addition to the ILO 169 consultation process held by MEM, the
Constitutional Court also established other requirements that must be
completed as a condition for the Company to restart operations at
Escobal, including studies related to archaeology, health, and
environmental compliance to confirm that the mine is meeting required
standards.
Timeline for Completion:
The Constitutional Court resolution does not define a timeline for
completion of the consultation process. It does mandate, however, that
all parties must agree to a satisfactory timeline during the
pre-consultation stage. While we cannot predict the timeline for
completion of the consultation process, in a case involving the OXEC
hydroelectric plant, MEM completed the consultation within 6 months.
About Tahoe Resources
Tahoe Resources is a mid-tier precious metals company with a diverse
portfolio of mines and projects in Canada, Guatemala and Peru. Tahoe is
led by experienced mining professionals dedicated to creating
sustainable value for all of its stakeholders through responsible
mining. The company is listed on the TSX (“THO”) and NYSE (“TAHO”) and
is a member of the S&P/TSX Composite, the TSX Global Mining indices and
the Russell 2000 on the NYSE.
