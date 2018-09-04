Tahoe Resources : Guatemalan Constitutional Court Reverses Supreme Court Ruling to Reinstate Escobal Mining License

Tahoe Resources Inc. (“Tahoe” or the “Company”) (TSX: THO, NYSE:
TAHO) reports that it has learned through a Guatemalan Constitutional
Court Press Conference held today that the Constitutional Court reversed
the Supreme Court’s decision to reinstate the Escobal mining license of
Tahoe’s Guatemalan subsidiary, Minera San Rafael (“MSR”). We understand
that the Constitutional Court’s resolution orders that the Escobal
mining license will remain suspended until the Ministry of Energy and
Mines (“MEM”) completes the ILO 169 consultation with the Xinka
communities in the region of the Escobal mine. At this time, the Company
does not have a timeline for completion of MEM's ILO 169 consultation.
However, in the similar case of OXEC, MEM completed the consultation
within 6 months.
The Constitutional Court is expected to issue a formal resolution in the
next several days. Upon review of the written ruling, the Company will
provide further updates.
