Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Tahoe Resources Inc    THO   CA8738681037

TAHOE RESOURCES INC (THO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tahoe Resources : Receives British Columbia Court Approval for Plan of Arrangement with Pan American Silver

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 01:00pm EST

Tahoe Resources Inc. (“Tahoe”) (TSX: THO) (NYSE: TAHO) is pleased to announce that earlier today the Supreme Court of British Columbia issued its final order approving the proposed transaction (the “Arrangement”) whereby Pan American Silver Corp. (“Pan American”) will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Tahoe.

Both Tahoe and Pan American shareholders approved the Arrangement at their respective special meetings held earlier this week. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all conditions precedent to the Arrangement, including receipt of approval from the Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission, the Arrangement is anticipated to be completed on or about February 26, 2019.

About Tahoe Resources Inc.

Tahoe Resources is a mid-tier precious metals company with a diverse portfolio of mines and projects in Canada, Guatemala and Peru. Tahoe is led by experienced mining professionals dedicated to creating sustainable value for all of its stakeholders through responsible mining. The company is listed on the TSX (“THO”) and NYSE (“TAHO”) and is a member of the S&P/TSX Composite, the TSX Global Mining indices and the Russell 2000 on the NYSE.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act, Section 21E of the U.S. Exchange Act, or the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (forward-looking information and forward-looking statements being collectively herein after referred to as “forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements and information concerning receipt of approval of the Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission and the anticipated closing date of the Arrangement.

These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Tahoe’s management, as well as on assumptions, which management believes to be reasonable based on information currently available at the time such statements were made. However, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Such assumptions and factors include, among other things, the satisfaction of the terms and conditions of the Arrangement, including the receipt of the required governmental and regulatory approvals and consents.

By their nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Tahoe or Pan American to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: the Arrangement Agreement may be terminated in certain circumstances; Tahoe will incur costs even if the Arrangement is not completed, and may also be required to pay a termination fee to Pan American; risks related to the diversion of management time on the Arrangement; risks related to the completion of the Arrangement having a potential adverse effect on the market price of Pan American shares; changes in applicable laws and compliance with government regulation; risks related to the timing and possible outcome of pending or threatened litigation and the risk of unexpected litigation; risks related to political developments and policy shifts; and risks related to community and non-governmental actions.

Some of the important risks and uncertainties that could affect forward-looking statements are described further in the management information circular of Tahoe dated December 4, 2018 and under the heading “Risks Related to Tahoe’s Business” in Tahoe’s most recent Form 40-F and annual information form filed with the United States SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities, respectively, and included in the management’s discussion and analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Although Tahoe has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and other than as required by applicable securities laws, Tahoe assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except to the extent required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAHOE RESOURCES INC
01:00pTAHOE RESOURCES : Receives British Columbia Court Approval for Plan of Arrangeme..
BU
01/10TAHOE RESOURCES : Pan American Silver shareholders approve Tahoe Resources acqui..
AQ
01/08TAHOE RESOURCES : Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with Pan American Sil..
BU
01/02TAHOE RESOURCES : Important Reminder to Vote for Tahoe's Proposed Plan of Arrang..
BU
2018TAHOE RESOURCES : Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Support Tahoe..
BU
2018TAHOE RESOURCES : Losing licence to operate new and biggest threat to miners EY
AQ
2018TAHOE RESOURCES : Mails and Files Meeting Materials in Connection with the Propo..
BU
2018TAHOE RESOURCES : Siskinds LLP announces filing of proposed securities class act..
AQ
2018KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD : Announces Management Changes
AQ
2018TAHOE RESOURCES : Pan American Silver and Tahoe combine to create world-class si..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 539 M
EBIT 2018 29,1 M
Net income 2018 -116 M
Debt 2018 68,3 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 25,27
EV / Sales 2018 2,31x
EV / Sales 2019 1,71x
Capitalization 1 179 M
Chart TAHOE RESOURCES INC
Duration : Period :
Tahoe Resources Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAHOE RESOURCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 4,17 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James S. Voorhees President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
C. Kevin McArthur Executive Chairman
Thomas F. Fudge Vice President-Operations
Elizabeth McGregor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bristol Sweeney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAHOE RESOURCES INC0.20%1 203
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP-4.28%8 657
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 465
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED3.74%2 211
HECLA MINING COMPANY18.22%1 407
NEO PERFORMANCE MATERIALS INC4.03%471
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.