Tahoe Resources : Receives British Columbia Court Approval for Plan of Arrangement with Pan American Silver

Tahoe Resources Inc. (“Tahoe”) (TSX: THO) (NYSE: TAHO) is pleased to
announce that earlier today the Supreme Court of British Columbia issued
its final order approving the proposed transaction (the “Arrangement”)
whereby Pan American Silver Corp. (“Pan American”) will acquire all of
the issued and outstanding shares of Tahoe.
Both Tahoe and Pan American shareholders approved the Arrangement at
their respective special meetings held earlier this week. Subject to the
satisfaction or waiver of all conditions precedent to the Arrangement,
including receipt of approval from the Mexican Federal Economic
Competition Commission, the Arrangement is anticipated to be completed
on or about February 26, 2019.
About Tahoe Resources Inc.
Tahoe Resources is a mid-tier precious metals company with a diverse
portfolio of mines and projects in Canada, Guatemala and Peru. Tahoe is
led by experienced mining professionals dedicated to creating
sustainable value for all of its stakeholders through responsible
mining. The company is listed on the TSX (“THO”) and NYSE (“TAHO”) and
is a member of the S&P/TSX Composite, the TSX Global Mining indices and
the Russell 2000 on the NYSE.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act, Section 21E of the
U.S. Exchange Act, or the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of
applicable Canadian securities legislation (forward-looking information
and forward-looking statements being collectively herein after referred
to as “forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements
include but are not limited to statements and information concerning
receipt of approval of the Mexican Federal Economic Competition
Commission and the anticipated closing date of the Arrangement.
These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Tahoe’s
management, as well as on assumptions, which management believes to be
reasonable based on information currently available at the time such
statements were made. However, there can be no assurance that the
forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Such assumptions
and factors include, among other things, the satisfaction of the terms
and conditions of the Arrangement, including the receipt of the required
governmental and regulatory approvals and consents.
By their nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and
involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which
may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Tahoe or
Pan American to be materially different from any future results,
performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of
risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events
or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking
statements, including, without limitation: the Arrangement Agreement may
be terminated in certain circumstances; Tahoe will incur costs even if
the Arrangement is not completed, and may also be required to pay a
termination fee to Pan American; risks related to the diversion of
management time on the Arrangement; risks related to the completion of
the Arrangement having a potential adverse effect on the market price of
Pan American shares; changes in applicable laws and compliance with
government regulation; risks related to the timing and possible outcome
of pending or threatened litigation and the risk of unexpected
litigation; risks related to political developments and policy shifts;
and risks related to community and non-governmental actions.
Some of the important risks and uncertainties that could affect
forward-looking statements are described further in the management
information circular of Tahoe dated December 4, 2018 and under the
heading “Risks Related to Tahoe’s Business” in Tahoe’s most recent Form
40-F and annual information form filed with the United States SEC and
Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities, respectively, and
included in the management’s discussion and analysis for the nine months
ended September 30, 2018. Although Tahoe has attempted to identify
important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to
differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements,
there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to
be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that
forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results
and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such
statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on
forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as
of the date of this news release and other than as required by
applicable securities laws, Tahoe assumes no obligation to update or
revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except to the extent
required by applicable law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005391/en/