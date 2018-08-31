Tahoe Resources : Reports Protest at La Arena

Tahoe Resources Inc. (“Tahoe” or the “Company”) (TSX: THO, NYSE:
TAHO) reports that a group ranging from between 80-100 people from the
nearby community of La Ramada, located about three kilometers to the
southwest of the La Arena mine, has illegally trespassed onto the
Company’s property, disrupted mining operations and demanded payment for
the alleged impacts of mining operations to their community.
This protest is in response to recent meetings the Company has held with
certain La Ramada residents who are demanding monetary compensation for
the alleged impacts of dust and vibrations from blasting activities to
their community. La Arena conducts extensive and regular monitoring of
the impacts from the mine blasts, including community participatory
monitoring exercises. The result of the ongoing monitoring demonstrates
clear compliance with the law and the Environmental Quality Standards
(ECA) set to protect the environment and communities.
To ensure the safety of our employees, contractors and members of the
community, the Company has temporarily suspended mining operations,
starting with the night shift on August 30, 2018 and ordered all workers
to remain at home. Leaching activities continue normally at this time.
As a result of this illegal disruption, the Company has filed formal
charges against the protest leaders for illegal trespass. The Company
has also notified the police, the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MEM) as
well as the Consejo de Ministros (PCM), who have a social unit to
support with conflict resolution.
The Company remains willing to engage in a peaceful and constructive
formal dialogue process with the La Ramada residents and has reaffirmed
its commitment to continue its efforts to minimize the impacts of the
operations on the community. The Company continues to work towards a
formal dialogue process with the support of the Government in the
appropriate setting.
About Tahoe Resources Inc.
Tahoe Resources is a mid-tier precious metals company with a diverse
portfolio of mines and projects in Canada, Guatemala and Peru. Tahoe is
led by experienced mining professionals dedicated to creating
sustainable value for all of its stakeholders through responsible
mining. The company is listed on the TSX (“THO”) and NYSE (“TAHO”) and
is a member of the S&P/TSX Composite, the TSX Global Mining indices and
the Russell 2000 on the NYSE.
