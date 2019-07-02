Tai Cheung : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30th June 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :30/06/2019 To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Name of Issuer Tai Cheung Holdings Limited Date Submitted 02/07/2019 I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital 1. Ordinary Shares (1) Stock code : 00088 Description : Ordinary Shares Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month 1,000,000,000 HK$0.10 HK$100,000,000 Increase/(decrease) -- -- Balance at close of the month 1,000,000,000 HK$0.10 HK$100,000,000 (2) Stock code : -- Description : -- Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month -- -- -- Increase/(decrease) -- -- Balance at close of the month -- -- -- 2019 年 3 月

2. Preference Shares Stock code : -- Description : -- No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month -- -- -- Increase/(decrease) -- -- Balance at close of the month -- -- -- 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code : -- Description : -- No. of other Par value Authorised share classes of (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month -- -- -- Increase/(decrease) -- -- Balance at close of the month -- -- -- Total authorised share capital at the end of the month HK$100,000,000 (State currency) : II. Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of ordinary shares No of preference No. of other (1) (2) shares classes of shares Balance at close of preceding month 617,531,425 -- -- -- Increase/ (decrease) during the month -- -- -- -- Balance at close of the month 617,531,425 -- -- -- 2019 年 3 月

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme Movement during the month No. of new shares including EGM of issuer which approval date No. of new shares may be issued (dd/mm/yyyy) and of issuer issued pursuant thereto class of shares during the month as at issuable Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed pursuant thereto close of the month 1.-- ( / / ) shares -- -- -- -- -- -- (Note 1) 2.-- ( / / ) shares -- -- -- -- -- -- (Note 1) 3.-- ( / / ) shares -- -- -- -- -- -- (Note 1) Total A. (Ordinary shares) -- (Preference shares) -- (Other class) -- Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency) -- 2019 年 3 月

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued Nominal value month pursuant Currency at close of Exercised Nominal value pursuant thereto as at Description of warrants of nominal preceding during the at close of the thereto close of the (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) value month month month month 1. -- -- -- -- -- -- -- ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 2.-- -- -- -- -- -- -- ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3.-- -- -- -- -- -- -- ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4.-- -- -- -- -- -- -- ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total B. (Ordinary shares) -- (Preference shares) -- (Other class) -- 2019 年 3 月

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer which issuer may be issued issued Amount at during the pursuant Currency of close of Converted Amount at month thereto as at amount preceding during the close of the pursuant close of the Class and description outstanding month month month thereto month 1. -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) ( / / ) 2. -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4. -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total C. (Ordinary shares) -- (Preference shares) -- (Other class) -- 2019 年 3 月

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.