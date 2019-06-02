Log in
Tai Cheung : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31st May 2019

06/02/2019 | 11:19pm EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/05/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Tai Cheung Holdings Limited

Date Submitted

03/06/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

00088

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

1,000,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$100,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

--

--

Balance at close of the month

1,000,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$100,000,000

(2) Stock code :

--

Description :

--

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

--

--

--

Increase/(decrease)

--

--

Balance at close of the month

--

--

--

2019 年 3 月

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

--

Description :

--

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

--

--

--

Increase/(decrease)

--

--

Balance at close of the month

--

--

--

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

--

Description :

--

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

--

--

--

Increase/(decrease)

--

--

Balance at close of the month

--

--

--

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

(State currency) :

HK$100,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

617,531,425

--

--

--

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

--

--

--

--

Balance at close of

the month

617,531,425

--

--

--

2019 年 3 月

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

Movement during the month

No. of new shares

including EGM

of issuer which

approval date

No. of new shares

may be issued

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

of issuer issued

pursuant thereto

class of shares

during the month

as at

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

pursuant thereto

close of the month

1.--

( / /

)

shares

--

--

--

--

--

--

(Note 1)

2.--

( / /

)

shares

--

--

--

--

--

--

(Note 1)

3.--

( / /

)

shares

--

--

--

--

--

--

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

--

(Preference shares)

--

(Other class)

--

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

--

2019 年 3 月

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. --

--

--

--

--

--

--

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.--

--

--

--

--

--

--

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.--

--

--

--

--

--

--

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.--

--

--

--

--

--

--

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

--

(Preference shares)

--

(Other class)

--

2019 年 3 月

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer which

issuer

may be

issued

issued

Amount at

during the

pursuant

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

month

thereto as at

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

pursuant

close of the

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. --

--

--

--

--

--

--

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

(

/

/

)

2. --

--

--

--

--

--

--

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3. --

--

--

--

--

--

--

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4. --

--

--

--

--

--

--

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

--

(Preference shares)

--

(Other class)

--

2019 年 3 月

Disclaimer

Tai Cheung Holdings Limited published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 03:18:01 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 361 M
EBIT 2019 558 M
Net income 2019 651 M
Finance 2019 4 422 M
Yield 2019 4,40%
P/E ratio 2019 7,58
P/E ratio 2020 8,75
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
EV / Sales 2020 0,01x
Capitalization 4 916 M
Technical analysis trends TAI CHEUNG HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 9,56  HKD
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pun Chan Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Wing Ip Tang Head-Information Technology
Wing Sau Li Executive Director
Sau Ching Chan Non-Executive Director
Wing Siu Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAI CHEUNG HOLDINGS LTD3.92%627
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED11.70%45 881
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.1.49%38 026
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-11.84%34 866
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD10.30%29 252
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.80%28 173
