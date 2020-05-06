Log in
Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Completion Of Acquisition Of 40% Of The Issued And Paid-Up Share Capital Of PT Elmecon Multikencana

05/06/2020 | 05:58am EDT

News

Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Completion Of Acquisition Of 40% Of The Issued And Paid-Up Share Capital Of PT Elmecon Multikencana

Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast May 6, 2020 17:49
Status New
Announcement Sub Title COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF 40% OF THE ISSUED AND PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL OF PT ELMECON MULTIKENCANA
Announcement Reference SG200506OTHR5IF5
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) TAN SHOU CHIEH
Designation SECRETARY
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF 40% OF THE ISSUED AND PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL OF PT ELMECON MULTIKENCANA BY LIM KIM HAI ELECTRIC CO. (S) PTE LTD

SEE ATTACHMENT

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 56,403 bytes)

Disclaimer

Tai Sin Electric Limited published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 09:58:00 UTC
