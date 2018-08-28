Log in
TAI SIN ELECTRIC LTD
Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

08/28/2018 | 11:27am CEST

Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 28, 2018 17:17
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG180828DVCAS4BM
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) TAN SHOU CHIEH
Designation SECRETARY
Dividend/ Distribution Number Applicable
Value 34
Dividend/ Distribution Type Final
Financial Year End 30/06/2018
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.015
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed on 9 November 2018 for the purpose of preparing dividend warrants.
Additional Text Duly completed transfers received by the Company's Share Registrars, B.A.C.S. Private Limited of 8 Robinson Road #03-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544 up to 5.00 p.m. on 8 November 2018 will be registered before entitlements to the final dividend are determined
Additional Text In respect of shares in securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ('CDP'), the said final dividend will be paid by the Company to CDP which will distribute the dividend to holders of the securities accounts.
Additional Text The proposed final one-tier exempt dividend of $0.015 per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2018, subject to Shareholders' approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 31 October 2018, will be paid on 15 November 2018.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 08/11/2018 17:00:00
Ex Date 05/11/2018
Dividend Details
Payment Type Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.015
Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.015
Pay Date 15/11/2018
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Country of Income Singapore
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Disclaimer

Tai Sin Electric Limited published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 09:26:05 UTC
