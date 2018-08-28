News
Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory
|
Announcement Title
|
Cash Dividend/ Distribution
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Aug 28, 2018 17:17
|
Status
|
New
|
Corporate Action Reference
|
SG180828DVCAS4BM
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
TAN SHOU CHIEH
|
Designation
|
SECRETARY
|
Dividend/ Distribution Number
|
Applicable
|
Value
|
34
|
Dividend/ Distribution Type
|
Final
|
Financial Year End
|
30/06/2018
|
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
|
SGD 0.015
|
Event Narrative
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Additional Text
|
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed on 9 November 2018 for the purpose of preparing dividend warrants.
|
Additional Text
|
Duly completed transfers received by the Company's Share Registrars, B.A.C.S. Private Limited of 8 Robinson Road #03-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544 up to 5.00 p.m. on 8 November 2018 will be registered before entitlements to the final dividend are determined
|
Additional Text
|
In respect of shares in securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ('CDP'), the said final dividend will be paid by the Company to CDP which will distribute the dividend to holders of the securities accounts.
|
Additional Text
|
The proposed final one-tier exempt dividend of $0.015 per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2018, subject to Shareholders' approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 31 October 2018, will be paid on 15 November 2018.
|
Event Dates
|
Record Date and Time
|
08/11/2018 17:00:00
|
Ex Date
|
05/11/2018
|
Dividend Details
|
Payment Type
|
Tax Exempted (1-tier)
|
Gross Rate (Per Share)
|
SGD 0.015
|
Net Rate (Per Share)
|
SGD 0.015
|
Pay Date
|
15/11/2018
|
Gross Rate Status
|
Actual Rate
|
Country of Income
|
Singapore
|
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
Disclaimer
Tai Sin Electric Limited published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 09:26:05 UTC