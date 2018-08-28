Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution

Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 28, 2018 17:17

Status New

Corporate Action Reference SG180828DVCAS4BM

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) TAN SHOU CHIEH

Designation SECRETARY

Dividend/ Distribution Number Applicable

Value 34

Dividend/ Distribution Type Final

Financial Year End 30/06/2018

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.015

Event Narrative

Narrative Type Narrative Text

Additional Text NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed on 9 November 2018 for the purpose of preparing dividend warrants.

Additional Text Duly completed transfers received by the Company's Share Registrars, B.A.C.S. Private Limited of 8 Robinson Road #03-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544 up to 5.00 p.m. on 8 November 2018 will be registered before entitlements to the final dividend are determined

Additional Text In respect of shares in securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ('CDP'), the said final dividend will be paid by the Company to CDP which will distribute the dividend to holders of the securities accounts.

Additional Text The proposed final one-tier exempt dividend of $0.015 per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2018, subject to Shareholders' approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 31 October 2018, will be paid on 15 November 2018.

Event Dates

Record Date and Time 08/11/2018 17:00:00

Ex Date 05/11/2018

Dividend Details

Payment Type Tax Exempted (1-tier)

Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.015

Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.015

Pay Date 15/11/2018

Gross Rate Status Actual Rate

Country of Income Singapore