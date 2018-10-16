Log in
Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Cessation Of Independent And Non-Executive Director

10/16/2018 | 02:13am CEST

News

Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Cessation Of Independent And Non-Executive Director

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 16, 2018 8:03
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Cessation of Independent and Non-executive Director
Announcement Reference SG181016OTHRKRZ2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) TAN SHOU CHIEH
Designation SECRETARY
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Cessation of Mr. Tay Joo Soon as an Independent and Non-executive Director
Additional Details
Name Of Person Tay Joo Soon
Age 77
Is effective date of cessation known? Yes
If yes, please provide the date 31/10/2018
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation Mr. Tay Joo Soon who retires by rotation at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 31/10/18, did not seek
re-election to facilitate compliance with the Company's policy stipulating a nine year term as the maximum number of years an Independent Director can serve on the Board.
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Date of Appointment to current position 30/04/2007
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 3
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months 1
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Independent and Non-executive Director, Board Chairman; ARC, NC and RC Member.
Role and responsibilities As above
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries None
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? Yes
Shareholding Details Shareholding interest in 500,000 shares of Tai Sin and none in its subsidiaries.
Past (for the last 5 years) Holcim (Singapore) Limited
Shanghai Asia Holdings Ltd
New Toyo International Ltd
Present Nil

Disclaimer

Tai Sin Electric Limited published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 00:12:09 UTC
