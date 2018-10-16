Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Cessation Of Independent And Non-Executive Director

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation

Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 16, 2018 8:03

Status New

Announcement Sub Title Cessation of Independent and Non-executive Director

Announcement Reference SG181016OTHRKRZ2

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) TAN SHOU CHIEH

Designation SECRETARY

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Cessation of Mr. Tay Joo Soon as an Independent and Non-executive Director

Additional Details

Name Of Person Tay Joo Soon

Age 77

Is effective date of cessation known? Yes

If yes, please provide the date 31/10/2018

Detailed Reason (s) for cessation Mr. Tay Joo Soon who retires by rotation at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 31/10/18, did not seek

re-election to facilitate compliance with the Company's policy stipulating a nine year term as the maximum number of years an Independent Director can serve on the Board.



Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Date of Appointment to current position 30/04/2007

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes

Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 3

Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months 1

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Independent and Non-executive Director, Board Chairman; ARC, NC and RC Member.

Role and responsibilities As above

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries None

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? Yes

Shareholding Details Shareholding interest in 500,000 shares of Tai Sin and none in its subsidiaries.

Past (for the last 5 years) Holcim (Singapore) Limited

Shanghai Asia Holdings Ltd

New Toyo International Ltd

