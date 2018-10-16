Log in
Tai Sin Electric : Annual Reports And Related Documents

10/16/2018 | 02:13am CEST

News

Annual Reports And Related Documents

Announcement Title Annual Reports and Related Documents
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 16, 2018 8:01
Status New
Report Type Annual Report
Announcement Reference SG181016OTHRX0WL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) TAN SHOU CHIEH
Designation SECRETARY
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) SEE TAI SIN ELECTRIC LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2018 ATTACHED
Additional Details
Period Ended 30/06/2018

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 4,853,065 bytes)

Disclaimer

Tai Sin Electric Limited published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 00:12:09 UTC
NameTitle
Boon Hock Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joo Soon Tay Non-Executive Chairman
Yong Hwa Tan Chief Financial Officer
Lian Eng Lim Chief Information Officer
Chye Huat Lim Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAI SIN ELECTRIC LTD-7.32%0
ACUITY BRANDS-30.24%4 799
SIGNIFY-32.32%3 303
OPPLE LIGHTING CO LTD-27.17%2 623
FAGERHULT AB-22.79%1 002
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.20.45%32
