TAI SIN ELECTRIC LTD (TAIS)
Tai Sin Electric : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

08/28/2018 | 11:27am CEST

News

Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 28, 2018 17:15
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG180828OTHRYFU2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) TAN SHOU CHIEH
Designation Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) FULL YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

SEE ATTACHMENT

Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 30/06/2018

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 231,574 bytes)

Disclaimer

Tai Sin Electric Limited published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 09:26:05 UTC
Technical analysis trends TAI SIN ELECTRIC LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Hock Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joo Soon Tay Non-Executive Chairman
Yong Hwa Tan Chief Financial Officer
Lian Eng Lim Chief Information Officer
Chye Huat Lim Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAI SIN ELECTRIC LTD-7.32%0
ACUITY BRANDS-15.32%5 930
OSRAM LICHT-49.03%4 615
SIGNIFY-21.14%3 815
OPPLE LIGHTING CO LTD-9.96%2 556
FAGERHULT AB-15.42%1 066
