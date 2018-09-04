Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Tai Sin Electric Ltd    TAIS   SG1F88861140

TAI SIN ELECTRIC LTD (TAIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tai Sin Electric : Purchase Of 9 Gul Lane, Singapore 629408 By Tai Sin Electric Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 11:27am CEST

News

Purchase Of 9 Gul Lane, Singapore 629408 By Tai Sin Electric Limited

Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 4, 2018 17:15
Status New
Announcement Sub Title PURCHASE OF 9 GUL LANE, SINGAPORE 629408 BY TAI SIN ELECTRIC LIMITED
Announcement Reference SG180904OTHRHTQN
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) TAN SHOU CHIEH
Designation SECRETARY
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) PURCHASE OF 9 GUL LANE, SINGAPORE 629408 BY TAI SIN ELECTRIC LIMITED

SEE ATTACHMENT

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 288,234 bytes)

Disclaimer

Tai Sin Electric Limited published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 09:26:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAI SIN ELECTRIC LTD
11:27aTAI SIN ELECTRIC : Purchase Of 9 Gul Lane, Singapore 629408 By Tai Sin Electric ..
PU
08/28CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
08/28TAI SIN ELECTRIC : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly R..
PU
07/04REPLACE - CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF A : : Announcement Of Appointment Of Independ..
PU
07/02TAI SIN ELECTRIC : Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Independent Non-Execu..
PU
05/11TAI SIN ELECTRIC : Disposal By Nylect International Pte. Ltd.
PU
05/02ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Acquisition Of 30% Of Share Capital Of Asta..
PU
03/07TAI SIN ELECTRIC LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/09FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Resu..
PU
2017FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : First Quarter Results
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017TAI SIN ELECTRIC : Low P/E High Yield Stock Riding On Domestic Construction Dema.. 
Chart TAI SIN ELECTRIC LTD
Duration : Period :
Tai Sin Electric Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAI SIN ELECTRIC LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Hock Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joo Soon Tay Non-Executive Chairman
Yong Hwa Tan Chief Financial Officer
Lian Eng Lim Chief Information Officer
Chye Huat Lim Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAI SIN ELECTRIC LTD-7.32%0
ACUITY BRANDS-13.16%6 141
OSRAM LICHT-48.61%4 827
SIGNIFY-20.20%3 880
OPPLE LIGHTING CO LTD-15.03%3 261
FAGERHULT AB-17.91%1 051
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.